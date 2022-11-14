Urusei Yatsura episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Moments after the fifth episode of Urusei Yatsura aired, the studio behind the anime, David Productions, garnered a lot of praise for the incredible animation from fans worldwide. As trouble never left the protagonist's side, the previous episode saw how Ataru again landed in trouble, this time with a set of cursed boxing gloves.

The boys of Tomobiki High School have always been envious of Ataru and Shuutaro since day one, and they never leave the chance to pit them against each other. The previous episode was hilarious and ended on a good note when Ataru started showing signs of infatuation for Lum.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 6

Release date and streaming platform

Urusei Yatsura episode 6 will be released on Thursday, November 18, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, Fukushima TV, Saga TV, Kochi Sansan TV, and other respective channels in Japan at 12.55 am JST.

HiDive is the only OTT platform that is streaming the rebooted Urusei Yatsura exclusively. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 5 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:.5 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, November 10)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 6?

MʀKʏᴏ @MrsLazyKyoko #UruseiYatsura Hell yeah, Benten comes next & Oyuki too by the looks of it by title cards Hell yeah, Benten comes next & Oyuki too by the looks of it by title cards 👀👀👀 #UruseiYatsura https://t.co/XRpN2r0x8V

Unlike the previous episodes, the sixth episode of Urusei Yatsura will be divided into three narratives titled "Good Day for a Departure," “Oyuki,” and "Ataru Retires." The upcoming episode will see Lum taking Ataru to her home planet to celebrate Setsubun (Spring Equinox Festival) with her people. Ataru will meet Benten, a childhood friend of Lum who belongs to the Gods of Luck clan.

The second narrative will introduce the cold-hearted Snow Queen of Neptune, who will seek Ataru and his peers' help to get rid of the excess snow on her planet. In the episode's final segment, Ataru will declare his resignation from the student council’s presidential position.

A short recap of the previous episode of Urusei Yatsura

Overjoyed to see Sakura as the new nurse at Tomobiki High School, Ataru tried to flirt with her like the rest of his peers but eventually got kicked out of her office. Out of the blue, three strange men sought Sakura’s help to lift the curse from a pair of boxing gloves. Cherry and a strange cat intruded on the conversation. Being infuriated, Sakura kicked them out of her window, and one of the cursed gloves flew with them.

Lum found the glove mid-air and gave it to Ataru at his school. After wearing the glove, the latter started hugging the people around him. Sakura explained the situation and made Ataru wear another glove, making the user hit anyone close to them. As the protagonist didn’t want to hurt Lum, he took all the punches and lifted the curse.

The boys of Tomobiki High School were jealous of Shuutaro getting all the love letters. By writing a fake love letter to Ataru from a girl named Otoko, the boys successfully managed to pit him against Shuutaro. Lum was initially saddened after witnessing Ataru’s focus shift toward this new girl. However, she eventually found out that the girl had never existed.

To save Ataru from embarrassment in front of his classmates, Lum altered her appearance and pretended to be Otoko. Ataru instantly learned that Otoko was Lum but kept up the act on her advice. While heading towards their home, Ataru held Lum’s hand and asked her to walk beside him.

