Urusei Yatsura episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura excited fans by introducing Benten and Oyuki, two characters who will play pivotal roles in the upcoming episodes of the series' rebooted version.

Since Ran is one of Lum’s three childhood friends, many fans expected her to be introduced alongside Oyuki and Benten. However, she had to sit out for the episode to stop the overload of characters.

As more exciting characters are introduced in Urusei Yatsura, fans are eager to know what awaits in the next episode. Follow along as this article breaks down when episode 7 of Urusei Yatsura will be released and where one can watch it.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 7

Release date and time, streaming platform

The seventh episode of Urusei Yatsura will air this Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other channels like Fukushima TV, Saga TV, and Kochi Sansan TV, at 12.55 am JST.

Urusei Yatsura is being streamed exclusively on HiDive. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial.

Episode 7 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Wednesday, November 24)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Wednesday, November 24)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Wednesday, November 24)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:.5 pm (Wednesday, November 24)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Wednesday, November 24)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Wednesday, November 24)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, November 25)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Wednesday, November 24)

What to expect from episode 7

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 7 are “Home Is Where You Find It” and ”Marine Garbage Disposal.” Much to fans' delight, the first segment of the episode will introduce Ran, one of Lum’s best friends, who was expected to be featured alongside Oyuki and Benten in the previous episode.

The second narrative of the episode will be about Lum and Ataru's time at the beach, where they’ll inadvertently meet Sakura and her fiance.

The pool monster will be one of the most highlighted characters in both segments. Since Lum’s younger brother, Ten, hasn’t been introduced in the rebooted Urusei Yatsura yet, he will sit out for the episode.

A short recap of the previous episode

In the previous episode, Lum brought Ataru to her home planet, where he will participate in the Setsubun competition.

Ataru presumed the contest to be combative. However, he soon learned that all he had to do, along with Lum’s people, was fill the basket with red balls faster than the opponent.

Ataru got distracted by Lum’s opponent, Benten, and started flirting with her. Benten used the opportunity to make Lum lose the game by flirting back with Ataru.

Shinobu, Shuutaro, Cherry, Kosuke, Chibi, and Satoshi later visited Ataru’s house to check on him as he got bedridden with a cold. Suddenly, Ataru’s room filled with snow, which came through the portal that Lum left open after she went to Neptune. A girl in white clothes held Ataru in her arms and told him she had gotten lost.

Ataru and his friends helped her reach her home planet, where they met Lum, who introduced the girl as her childhood friend, Oyuki.

Before Tomobiki High School’s summer break, Ataru announced that he wanted to retire, and every character of the Urusei Yatsura arrived at his class, presuming the protagonist’s position was vacant. However, Ataru cleared up the confusion by declaring that he will be retiring from his position as Student Council President.

