Urusei Yatsura episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura finally introduced one of the most awaited characters of the series, Ran. Despite appearing in the original manga chapters that got adapted, she was excluded from the earlier episodes of the reboot version of the anime. Since Ran didn’t receive a proper introduction, featuring her in the previous episodes would have created a massive plot hole.

Like her, another character named Ten, Lum’s younger cousin brother, also had to sit out a few episodes. However, with the given pace of the series, Urusei Yatsura will expectedly introduce the important characters before the first cour ends.

Follow along as this article breaks down when episode 9 of Urusei Yatsura will be released and where one can watch it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 9

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Urusei Yatsura episode 9 will air this Thursday, December 8, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other channels like Fukushima TV, Saga TV, and Kochi Sansan TV, at 12.55 am JST.

With Sentai Filmworks licensing Urusei Yatsura, HiDive is streaming the anime exclusively on its platform. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial.

Episode 9 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Thursday, December 8)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, December 9)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 9?

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 9 are "To Kill With Love" and "Studying Mayhem." The first segment will see Lum’s ex-fiance, Rei, who has come looking for his love to take her back to their home planet. However, as Lum has already given her heart to Ataru Moroboshi, given her stubbornness and short-tempered disposition, she isn’t going to budge an inch from her new home.

The episode will also reveal why Lum left Rei, despite having a crush on him like Ran. The second segment will see Rei paying a visit to Tomobiki High School, where he will meet Ran, who had eagerly awaited him. Shuutaro’s inferiority complex will skyrocket after witnessing his new rival, Rei, getting more attention from the girls.

A brief recap of the previous episode 8

Lum enrolled in Tomobiki High School after her father requested the principal and the homeroom teacher. During the sports festival, Ataru started flirting with the newly transferred student, causing Lum to electrocute him. The latter asked the new girl to meet her behind the gymnasium.

The newly transferred student turned out to be Lum’s childhood friend Ran. Reuniting after a long time made the two utterly overjoyed, but the latter got furious after recalling how her friend stole her only crush, Rei. To get her revenge, Ran tried to kiss Ataru to drain his youth but failed relentlessly.

The next day, Ran invited Lum and Ataru to her farewell party and offered them her home-baked cookies. Presuming something was fishy with her cookies, Lum threw them inside a sentient vase, which quickly fell asleep. Ran created Ataru’s clone to send her with Lum and keep the real one with her.

However, she discovered that she had sent the real Ataru with Lum, and her plan failed again. Seeing Ran at school, Lum was surprised, as she presumed she had left earth after the farewell. The former revealed to the latter that she wouldn’t leave unless she succeeded in her mission.

