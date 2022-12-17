Urusei Yatsura episode 10 - A new alien’s chaotic arrival at Tomobiki High School, Ataru can’t find Lum

Fans of the series have eagerly awaited episode 10’s release since Fumi Hirano, the voice actress behind Lum of the 80’s Urusei Yatsura, debuted as Lum’s mother in the rebooted series. During the cast reveal, Fumi Hirano stated that she was immensely excited about the rebooted anime and the new role as Lum’s mother.

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 10 are Parents' Day Horrors and Since Your Parting.

The first segment sees a neverending conflict between Lum’s mother, who doesn’t understand Japanese, and Shuutaro’s mother, who relies on her butler instead of speaking directly to ordinary folks. The second narrative sees Lum bidding farewell to her darling, which causes Ataru to get surrounded by a melancholic aura.

Urusei Yatsura episode 10 highlights

Parents' Day Horrors

The first Narrative of Urusei Yatsura episode 10 kicked off with Ataru’s mother being unwilling to attend the parents’ day because of how his son embarrassed her in front of everyone with his usual antics in the past. She eventually decided to avoid her son and others who might recognize her.

Inadvertently, Ataru’s mother ran into Shinobu’s mother and got startled. Shuutaro’s mother made a grand entrance to the school premise on Oxcart with her butler and bodyguards.

Suddenly, a giant spaceship landed on the Oxcart, obliterating it. Shuutaro’s mother managed to escape. An alien who looked eerily similar to Lum descended from the spaceship and greeted Ataru’s mother in a strange language.

Everyone on the school premise was surprised to discover that the alien was Lum’s mother. Shuutaro’s mother was still unsettled with how Lum’s mother destroyed her cart, so she wanted her to apologize.

Shuutaro asked Lum to interpret his mother’s complaints to her mother, but she mistranslated every single line. After his mother threw her glove at Lum’s mother, Shuutaro explained to Lum that she had challenged her to a duel. However, the latter again mistranslated everything, which caused her mother to believe that Shuutaro’s mother had honored her by allowing her son to propose to her.

Since Your Parting

Urusei Yatsura’s second narrative of episode 10 began with Lum forcibly waking Ataru. During breakfast, the latter’s parents told the former they were grateful to have her around.

On their way to school, Ataru started flirting with a random classmate, causing Lum to electrocute him. Ataru tried to impress the girls in his class by flaunting his yo-yo skills while Lum was busy sewing a doll.

Shuutaro pitied Ataru, saying that Lum would leave him one day. Ataru shrugged off Shuutaro’s concern, claiming he would be better off without her. Ataru despised Lum for the constraints she put on him that night.

The latter bid goodbyes to the former and left. Ataru was glad that he didn’t have to deal with Lum at school and at his house, but he slowly turned a little glum about her absence.

Eventually, Ataru’s friends learned about Lum being missing. Shuutaro instantly summoned his private police force comprising thousands of elite individuals to look for Lum’s whereabouts.

Ataru rushed from one place to another while reminiscing the fond memories of Lum and finally arrived under the same maple tree, which spiked the latter’s curiosity.

Lum’s parents helped her renew her passport to return to Earth. Her father switched on the radio, and everyone overheard Ataru crying. After her mother told her that it was awfully mean to rig the doll with a microphone, Lum explained that she was concerned about Ataru.

The next day, Ataru woke up and headed to the same maple tree. Lum surprised him by appearing behind him. The latter faced away from the former to hide his tears and tried to pretend he was unhappy. Lum was over the moon after spotting her doll in Ataru’s pocket.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 10

Fumi Hirano won the hearts of every Urusei Yatsura fan by voicing Lum’s mother. She had little to no difficulty speaking Oniboshogo (the native language of Oniboshi used primarily by Oni aliens) since she was acquainted with the language by previously playing Lum in the 80's Urusei Yatsura.

The episode finally mentioned Ten, Lum’s younger cousin, who will likely be making his debut in the upcoming episode. The first segment of the episode failed to capture a few hysterical moments in the original manga chapter, mostly revolving around the altercation between Lum and Shuutaro’s mothers.

However, the second narrative managed to engage fans on an emotional rollercoaster by beautifully portraying Ataru's feelings while he looked for Lum around the city. David Productions has yet again enthralled fans by animating both segments exceptionally.

