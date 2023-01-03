Urusei Yatsura drops new promo video for the second cour, additional characters and their cast revealed

The first half of the rebooted Urusei Yatsura ended on December 23, 2022, with 11 episodes. As previously announced, the series will run for 46 episodes over four consecutive cours, with the twelfth episode premiering on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 12.55 a.m. JST (10:55 a.m. EST) and later on other respective broadcasting channels in Japan.

The anime recently dropped a new promo video for the second half of the series featuring Ten, Ryunosuke, and Ryunosuke’s father. The second cour will once again see MAISONdes perform the theme songs for the anime. While the opening theme song is known to be "Aiwanamchu feat. asmi, Surii, the details regarding the ending theme songs haven’t been revealed yet.

Urusei Yatsura’s new promo video shows Ten falling head over heels for Sakura

With the new PV, it is apparent that episode 12 will see the arrival of Lum’s younger cousin, Ten, an Oni pyromaniac who will eventually create a lot of trouble for Ataru Moroboshi. Ten is not much different than Ataru. However, unlike the latter, the former always gets away with things due to being an adorable toddler.

Two other new character additions to the series are Ryuunosuke Fujinami and her father. Ryuunosuke is a major character in Urusei Yatsura who appears to be a charming guy on the surface, but she is actually a girl who was raised as a boy by her father for some reason.

Aoi Yuki, who voiced Tanya Degurechaff in Tanya the Evil, Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Yoshiko Hanabatake in Aho Girl, will play the character Ten in Urusei Yatsura. Ayahi Takagaki will portray the role of Ryuunosuke Fujinami.

Ayahi is known for several commendable roles, including Hak Son in Yona of the Dawn, Ayato Kirishima in Tokyo Ghoul, and Kuro in Blue Exorcist. Lastly, Shigeru Chiba will be taking on the role of Ryuunosuke’s father. Shigeru is known for playing Kazuma Kuwabara in Yu Yu Hakusho, Sebas Tian in Overlord, and Buggy in One Piece.

Viz Media has licensed the Urusei Yatsura for English release. Here’s how the American manga publisher describes the plot of the series:

"Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO."

It continues:

"Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns and aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the alluring crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

In addition, the official YouTube channel of Fuji TV streamed a 43 minutes New Year’s “Special Program” for Urusei Yatsura. Hiroshi Kamiya and Sumire Uesaka, who play Ataru Moroboshi and Lum, respectively, hosted the livestream and introduced the new cast members for Ten, Ryuunosuke Fujinami, and Ryuunosuke's father.

