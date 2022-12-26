Urusei Yatsura episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As announced earlier, Rumiko Takahashi’s rebooted Urusei Yatsura will boast 46 episodes running across four cours. The first part of the series, titled "Mendo Siblings!!" and "A Strange New Year at the Mendo Estate," concluded on December 23, 2022, with 11 episodes.

Urusei Yatsura was presumed to run at a consecutive pace. However, fans won’t see Ataru’s usual antics and Lum’s hot-tempered outbursts until next week. Episode 12 of the second cour will air on January 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura part 2 episode 12

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Episode 12 of the second cour of Urusei Yatsura will be released on Monday, January 6, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block at 12.55 am JST in Japan and later on Fukushima TV, Saga TV and Kochi Sansan TV. As Sentai Filmworks has licensed Urusei Yatsura, the second part will also be streamed worldwide, exclusively on Hidive.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 10 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Monday, January 6)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Monday, January 6)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Monday, January 6)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.55 pm (Monday, January 6)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Monday, January 6)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Monday, January 6)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Monday, January 7)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Monday, January 6)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura part 2 episode 12?

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura part 2 episode 12 are “Ten is Here” and "A Date for Just the Two of Us." The first segment of the episode will introduce one of the most awaited characters in the series, Ten, the pyromaniac little cousin of Lum. Ten will receive significant screen time in the series' upcoming episodes, as he will mostly hang around Lum and Ataru.

The second piece, A Date for Just the Two of Us, will see Ten going on a date with Sakura. Since being an Oni, Ten needs help understanding the concept of romance on Earth. Ten will seek Ataru’s help in convincing Sakura to go out with her. However, unbeknownst to Ten, Ataru hardly understands dating and will eventually get him in trouble.

A brief recap of what happened earlier

Shuutaro’s little sister, Ryoko, visited him at school to deliver the lunchbox he forgot to carry. Shuutaro eventually learned that Ryoko had been traveling for five days on her oxcart. Ataru had already met Ryoko on his way to school, and his first impression of her was frightening since she scared him with her pranks. Shuutaro broke Ryoko’s heart by refusing to eat her lunchbox.

To impress Ryoko, Ataru stepped in to eat her lunchbox, regardless of getting food poisoning. The latter tried to flirt with the former, but Shuutaro got in the way. Ataru promised Ryoko that he would visit her soon. Ryoko invited most of Shuutaro’s friends and even Benten and Oyuki, who happened to be there to celebrate the New Year at her family mansion.

Shuutaro didn’t have the knowledge that his family had turned the entire house into a board game. Despite making it to the finishing point, Ataru and Shuutaro were launched into the sky by Ryoko’s personalized rocket.

