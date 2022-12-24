Urusei Yatsura episode 11 - Ryoko causes trouble for her brother, Mendo family’s bizarre new years game

Fans of Ryoko Takahashi’s original manga series Urusei Yatsura have been eagerly waiting for episode 11 to air since the episode was announced to introduce Ryoko Mendo, Shuutaro’s little sister. Ryoko is one of the hilarious characters in the series who is known for her usual antics that often put her elder brother in a tough spot.

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 11 are "Mendo Siblings!!" and "A Strange New Year at the Mendo Estate." The first segment sees Ryoko Mendo make a grand yet unusual entrance at Tomobiki High School to give the lunchbox to her elder brother, which he forgot to carry four days ago. The last narrative centers on Ryoko inviting everyone to a New Year's party, which ends up being a chaotic nightmare for Shuutaro and his friends.

Ryoko brings bento for Ataru and other important highlights from Urusei Yatsura episode 11

Mendo Siblings!!

Episode 11 of Urusei Yatsura began with folks around the Tomobiki shopping district getting confounded by the strange ox cart, guarded by men in peculiar attire heading somewhere. The girl inside the cart threw her handkerchief, which flew towards Ataru. Ataru tailed the fragrance like a sniffer dog and made it to the ox cart.

Ataru, Lum, and the others frighteningly ran away after witnessing a ghost with a skeleton hand leaning out of the ox cart. At school, Shuutaro had a hard time believing Ataru’s recent encounter with a ghost inside the ox cart. However, after joining the pieces of the puzzle inside his head, Shuutaro remembered something.

A girl in a beautiful kimono walked up to Shuutaro and startled everyone by introducing herself as his fiance. Ataru tried to flirt with the girl, but she scared him by wearing her ghost mask. Shuutaro introduced the girl as his little sister, Ryoko, who loves to play pranks on others. She stated the purpose of her visit by saying she brought the lunchbox her brother left behind.

Shuutaro discovered that the bento Ryoko brought was from Monday, as she traveled on her ox cart for five days straight to give the bento to the former. However, Ryoko was left heartbroken after Shuutaro refused to eat the bento. Intruding on their conversation, Ataru proclaimed to eat the bento to impress Ryoko.

To stop Ataru from getting food poisoning, everyone tried to talk him out of his resolve. He tried to win Ryoko’s heart, but Shuutaro got in the way. Ryoko ordered her men to teach her big brother a lesson, so they trapped him inside.

The boys had a great chuckle after witnessing Shuutaro’s nyctophobia and claustrophobia. However, for some reason, he still blew away the girls. Ataru promised Ryoko that he would visit her soon.

A Strange New Year at the Mendo Estate

The second piece kicked off with Ataru being welcomed into the Mendo estate. Shuutaro got angry after he learned that Ryoko invited Ataru to the New Year's festival celebration. Eventually, Lum, Sakura, Shinobu, Benten, and Oyuki arrived at the Mendo estate. Ataru needed clarification about what he was getting into. Moreover, Shuutaro had yet to learn what his sister planned for the celebration.

Thanking everyone for making it to Mendo’s New Years' festival celebration, Ryoko asked them to remain in the waiting room. After everyone got comfortable, Ataru and Benten fell into a trap, leading them to a conveyor belt beneath the house. Meanwhile, the remaining people inside the room escaped after the front wall started moving.

Shuutaro and the others didn’t even get time to breathe when a giant wall of needles headed toward them. After making it out of the underground conveyor belt, Benten refused to follow the instructions and ran in the opposite direction. She eventually got trapped in a giant net by the Mendo family’s servants.

Elsewhere, Ataru regrouped with others in a room where Shuutaro’s grandfather offered everyone tea. As the tea was laced with anesthesia, everyone fell to the ground, excluding Lum, whose body somehow rejected the drugs’ effects. Despite being partially paralyzed, Ataru followed Ryoko and fell into the pond.

Ataru was given fresh clothes which were too big for him. Shuutaro’s father trapped him inside a secret wall. Shuutaro tried to act tough, but Shinobu revealed she knew about his nyctophobia and claustrophobia from the beginning. In the end, it was revealed that the Mendo family, excluding Shuutaro, turned the entire house into a board game.

After Ataru, Shuutaro, Oyuki, and Shinobu made it to the party room, Ryoko launched them into the sky by pressing a button to activate the rocket beneath them.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 11

The first segment of Urusei Yatsura episode 11 adapted the original manga chapter with minor changes. However, the second piece was altered completely, as the rebooted version featured more characters like Benten, Oyuki, Sakura, and Rei. It can be said that the new version of “A Strange New Year at the Mendo Estate” was far more hysterical than the original one.

Ryoko Mendo’s new character design won every Urusei Yatsura fan's heart. The character is loved for her hysterical pranks, and the rebooted anime series captured her essence without disappointing the fans. Overall, episode 11 turned out to be yet another hilarious episode of the rebooted Urusei Yatsura, and fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for Lum and Ataru.

