Revenger original TV anime drops new promo video, opening theme song revealed

Nitroplus and Shochiku have released the fourth promo video for the upcoming original TV anime series Revenger, which briefly depicts the samurai world. Along with a new key visual featuring Souji, Raizou, Mio, Teppa, and Yuuen, the new PV also revealed the opening theme song, Downtimer by RetBear (Unknown Vo: O2).

Revenger is set to premiere on January 5, 2023, on A-TX at 9:00 pm JST and later on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kansai TV broadcast. As Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to include the anime in its massive catalog, it will be streaming the series worldwide, excluding Asia, as it airs in Japan. Continue reading the article to learn more about the series.

Masaya Fujimori will direct Revenger at Ajia-do Animation Works

Masaya Fujimori, the renowned animation director who is known for his prominent work in several Inuyasha, Fairy Tail, and Doraemon films, will be directing Revenger at Ajia-do Animation Works. Gen Urobochi and Renji Ouki of Nitroplus’ have written the story and will also take charge of the scripts.

Jiro Suzuki and Yuushi have designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe will be responsible for adapting the designs into anime. Hosogoe will also serve as the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka Emiko Endo. Hoharu Okamoto will be the art director, while Takashi Nakano will look after the color designs. Jun Futamata has provided music for the anime with sound director Noriko Fujita.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the anime:

"As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?"

The previously announced cast members of the series:

Nio: Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!/ Ami Mizuno in Sailor Moon)

(Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!/ Ami Mizuno in Sailor Moon) Yuen Usui: Yuichiro Umehara (Weather Report in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean/Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer)

(Weather Report in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean/Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) Raizo Kurima: Jun Kasama (Nimble Arc Dale Anoch in Overlord IV/ Aran Ojiro in Haikyuu!!)

(Nimble Arc Dale Anoch in Overlord IV/ Aran Ojiro in Haikyuu!!) Kanō Gerald: Akio Ohtsuka (Shunsui Kyouraku in Bleach/Yujiro Hanma in Baki/)

(Shunsui Kyouraku in Bleach/Yujiro Hanma in Baki/) Teppa Murakami: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Nagisa Akutsu in Ao Ashi/ Howard Phillips Lovecraft in Bungou Stray Dogs)

(Nagisa Akutsu in Ao Ashi/ Howard Phillips Lovecraft in Bungou Stray Dogs) Soji: Shouta Hayama (Kazushi Yamagishi in Tokyo Revengers/ Peryton in Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department)

(Kazushi Yamagishi in Tokyo Revengers/ Peryton in Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department) Jinkurō Isarizawa: Takehito Koyasu (Dio Brando in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure/Zeke in Attack on Titan)

Crunchyroll screened the world premiere of Revenger at the Anime Frontier 2022 event. The series garnered a lot of praise after its advanced screening at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on December 14, 2022.

