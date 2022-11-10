Original TV anime Revenger drops 2nd character PV trailer

Nitroplus and Shochiku’s Revenger is one of the most awaited original TV anime series set to premiere in January 2023. The anime gave a sneak peek into the world of Revenger by releasing the first PV teaser two weeks ago, on September 30, 2022. Later, a character preview teaser featuring Raizou Kurima was also released.

Recently, on November 9, 2022, Revenger dropped another character PV teaser featuring Yuuen Usui, one of the two characters seen in the anime's official teaser. The PV gave a brief glimpse at Yuuen Usui’s ironclad resolve as a samurai and his unique character design.

Yūichirō Umehara will play Yuuen Usui in Revenger

The primary cast of the anime was revealed on October 28, 2022, and fans eagerly waited to witness the performance of each voice actor. With the recent character PV teaser, Yūichirō Umehara garnered a lot of praise for voicing Yuuen Usui.

Yūichirō is one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime industry who is still praised for playing the titular protagonist in Goblin Slayer, Manabu Horikita in Classroom of the Elite, and Weather Report in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Recently, Yūichirō is announced to play the protagonist Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

Here’s what Yūichirō Umehara had to say about his character, Yuuen Usui:

Yuuen’s character has the opportunity to talk to people in various positions, and he wears a mask, sometimes has a part that expresses his true feelings, and shows various faces. Sometimes it is difficult to decipher the back and essence of words, even when acting.

Further adding:

He often calmly derives the optimal solution but is never cold-hearted and has a heart. There is a gap between his usual soft demeanor and the dreadfulness of working as a killer, making him a fun character to play. There are also so-called fixed lines, which will leave an impression on me.

Earlier, the series also revealed additional cast members for the series:

Nio - Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!/ Ami Mizuno in Sailor Moon)

Raizo Kurima - Jun Kasama (Nimble Arc Dale Anoch in Overlord IV/ Aran Ojiro in Haikyuu!!)

Teppa Murakami - Shunsuke Takeuchi (Nagisa Akutsu in Ao Ashi/ Howard Phillips Lovecraft in Bungou Stray Dogs)

Soji - Shouta Hayama (Kazushi Yamagishi in Tokyo Revengers/ Peryton in Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department)

Besides the character PV teasers and cast members, Crunchyroll also released a synopsis of Revenger, stating:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

On December 10, the series is announced to receive an advanced screening at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo. The entire anime cast will join the event to talk more about Revenger and share their experience working with Nitroplus and Shochiku.

