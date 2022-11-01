After 27 year hiatus, The First Slam Dunk anime to get film screenings in Japan

Takehiko Inoue’s The First Slam Dunk anime film has been announced to get IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby Atmos screenings around Japan. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the official website of the anime film confirmed the news and also announced the screening schedule, which will take off from December 3 to 8, 2022.

Apart from IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby Atmos screenings, The First Slam Dunk will also be released in regular movie theaters as the anime film’s screening and official release fall on the same date. The film will start selling reserved-seat tickets from Saturday, November 5, to the last day of its screening.

The First Slam Dunk will be released on 40 IMAX screens in Japan

The First Slam Dunk will premiere on 40 IMAX screens on its first day, and later, on December 10, it will be screened in 34 Dolby Atmos and Dolby Cinema theaters across Japan. It has been proclaimed that this is the first time the anime film industry has been given the green light to allow reserved seat tickets to be purchased a month before its premiere date.

As the premiere of The First Slam Dunk gets closer each day, fans around the world can expect the theatrical release in their country to be announced soon by the respective distributors. The anime film was revealed to be a prequel to the original anime and manga series that will introduce the women who introduced basketball to Hanamichi Sakuragi, the protagonist of Slam Dunk.

Here’s how Viz Media describes the story of the film:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi's got no game with girls--none at all! It doesn't help that he's known for throwing down at a moment's notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he's been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she's actually not afraid of him! When she introduced him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever…"

Slam Dunk became the seventh best-selling manga in history, with 170 million copies in circulation. Moreover, on TV Asahi’s Manga Sōsenkyo 2021 poll, Slam Dunk ranked #3 among the top 100 manga series, only behind One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

After a 27-year-long hiatus, concluding its 101st episode on March 23, 1996, Slam Dunk is finally returning with a prequel anime film showing how team Shohoku was formed and who was behind the King of Rebound, Hanamichi’s success. As the series is among a list of renowned cult classic Shonen anime, the hype for its prequel is intense among Slam Dunk fanatics around the world.

