Chainsaw Man anime voice cast: Where you've heard them before

The premiering date of Chainsaw Man anime is almost upon us. After nearly a year, Studio MAPPA has listened to their fans' requests and chosen to animate Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga. Recently, a surprise showing of Episode 1 of the series by Crunchyroll at the 2022 New York Comic Con made fans go wild.

With the official release a day away, the hype is higher than ever. As excited as the fans are with the series and the characters, the hype has been built more around the voice actors. Here's a look at the Chainsaw Man anime voice cast and which other characters they have voiced in the past.

Chainsaw Man anime voice cast and where you've heard them before

1) Denji / Kikunosuke Toya

Denji in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Denji is a teenage boy who lives hand to mouth under the boot of his superiors. When he is killed, he merges with his devil dog Pochita and becomes the Chainsaw Man. Voicing the anime's loveable protagonist, Denji, is Kikunosuke Toya.

Toya has previously voiced Osei Kiyoshima from Wind Boys. Additionally, he had minor roles in shows such as Tokyo 24th Ward, the Secret Task, and Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl.

2) Makima / Tomori Kusunoki

Makima in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Makima is the head of the fourth Public Safety Division. Her work lies in ridding the public of devils. She finds Denji after his first transformation and takes him in, leading him to develop a crush on her. In the anime, her character will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki.

She is a brilliant voice actress and has been in the fray since 2017. She made her mark with her incredible performances, such as Futaba Igarashi in My Senpai Is Annoying, Llenn in Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online, Natsume in Deca-Dence, and Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

Kusunoki has also voiced video game characters like Kanade Yoisaki in Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku and Claire in Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights. She is also into music, releasing several singles and albums, with Yarazu no Ame being her most recent.

3) Aki Hayakawa / Shogo Sakata

Aki Hayakawa in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

A member of Makima's squad is Aki Hayakawa. Aloof by nature, Hayakawa does not particularly warm up to Denji initially. However, to avoid tussling with Makima, he learns to tolerate the boy. For the anime, Shogo Sakata has been chosen to voice Aki Hayakawa.

Sakata is best known for his work as Carbo in Dr. Stone and Leviathan in My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes’ Mission. He was the voice of Washibon in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle and has played many one-off roles in major shows. Besides voice acting, he has also served as an assistant producer on RE-MAIN.

4) Power / Fairouz Ai

Power in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

A part of the Makima squad, Power could be seen as the opposite of Hayakwa. She is playful, impulsive, and lives for violence. She has even been seen inflicting harm on others just for fun. Her biggest supporter is her pet cat Meowy.

Fairouz Ai first starred in the 2019 show How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? as Hibiki Sakura. Her popularity increased after her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. She has also voiced characters like Nyandestar in Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, and Cure Summer in Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure.

Additionally, Ai has been featured in video games like Fire Emblem Heroes (Phina) and Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story (San Kagura).

5) Pochita / Shiori Izawa

Pochita in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Pochita is Denji's only companion. It is a devil dog that stays with the boy and later merges with him to transform him into the Chainsaw Man. Pochita will be voiced by Shiori Izawa.

Izawa has previously worked as Noriko Kamomebata/Moka in Scum's Wish, Pina in Sword Art Online (2014), Female Yōkai in Nurarihyon no Mago: Millenium Demon Capital (2011), and many others.

