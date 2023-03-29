Will there be Campfire Cooking in Another World episode 13?

The recent release of Campfire Cooking in Another World episode 12 has brought a serious topic to light: are fans going to get another episode of the season?

Fans have been wondering about the next episode as Campfire Cooking in Another World has become one of their favorite anime series since its debut in January 2023. Episode 12 of the season marked the conclusion, and fans are quite eager to know whether they will get another episode.

There has been no official announcement of episode 13 from Mappa Studios yet, as episode 12 just finished its premiere. Fans should keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle of the studio to get information about episode 13.

Will fans get to see another episode of Campfire Cooking in Another World season 1?

#とんでもスキル #tondemo_skill Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill #12 (Final Episode) Staff-Screenplay: Michiko Yokote-Storyboard•Episode Director: Kiyoshi Matsuda-Assistant Episode Director: Issei Nagamatsu Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill #12 (Final Episode) Staff -Screenplay: Michiko Yokote -Storyboard•Episode Director: Kiyoshi Matsuda -Assistant Episode Director: Issei Nagamatsu #とんでもスキル #tondemo_skill https://t.co/4vp7vvtU1Z

MAPPA studios will surely confirm the release dates if there is any chance of getting episode 13 of Campfire Cooking in Another World. It won't take much time to announce as the episode has to premiere within a week of the 12th episode. So, fans just have to wait a little longer to get the confirmation.

The original manga of the adapted anime Campfire Cooking in Another World has reached 13 volumes. The first season got a 7.5/10 IMDB rating, so there is a very high possibility of getting a new season of the anime.

About Campfire Cooking in Another World

#CampFireCookinginAnotherWorld Campfire Cooking in Another World episode 12(END) Overview:This episode still revolves around mukuda and fel along with sui and not to all people surprise fel caught a dragon but the animation is t-rex for some reason... Campfire Cooking in Another World episode 12(END) Overview: This episode still revolves around mukuda and fel along with sui and not to all people surprise fel caught a dragon but the animation is t-rex for some reason...#CampFireCookinginAnotherWorld https://t.co/hceUO64PUk

Tsuyoshi Mukouda is a man who finds himself in an unexpected situation. He has been summoned to a fantasy world with three other heroes to save a kingdom from a mysterious threat. However, as he begins to explore his new surroundings, it becomes clear that he has been dragged into the summoning ritual by accident.

Unlike the other heroes, Mukouda lacks impressive skills. His only ability is a seemingly useless one called "Net Super," which allows him to open an interface where he can purchase and obtain food-related supermarket items from modern Japan.

Kolaz @KolazPV Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill | Episode 12 Preview Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill | Episode 12 Preview https://t.co/5mla1Y0jYY

After being unceremoniously booted out of the palace, Mukouda sets out on his own into the new world. He quickly realizes that he is ill-equipped to face the dangers that lie ahead, and his limited skills make him a liability to the other heroes. Nonetheless, he is determined to make the most of his unique ability and use it to his advantage.

As Mukouda travels through the fantasy world, he encounters various challenges and obstacles. He faces numerous battles with monsters and other dangerous creatures, all while struggling to come to terms with his situation. He also sees suspicious behavior within the kingdom, which makes him believe that the rulers are trying to take advantage of him and the other heroes.

