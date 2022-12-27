MAPPA releases new trailer for Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills

MAPPA has once again won the hearts of Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills fans by releasing the second trailer of the anime series. The new trailer perfectly captures the world of Ren Eguchi and Masa’s fantasy-comedy series, and fans can’t wait for its debut. Along with that, MAPPA has also announced three new cast members and unveiled the opening and ending theme songs of the series.

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills is set to be released in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV on January 10, 2023, at 11: 45 pm JST (9:45 am EST). Later, the series will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other popular broadcasting channels on January 11, 2023, at 12:00 am JST (10:00 am EST). Crunchyroll will simulcast the series worldwide.

You Taichi will be voicing Agni in Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills; Van de Shop provided the opening song

You Taichi is one of the most renowned voice actresses in the anime industry, who is known for playing Akane Sawatari in Chainsaw Man, Mera Hiuchigashima in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, and Kenya Kobayashi in Erased. In Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills, Taichi will take on the role of Agni, the lively goddess of fire. Agni has a belligerent and charming personality.

Another new character introduced in the anime series is Kishar, the Earth goddess who loves to play with Ninril. Kishar will be voiced by Yuko Kaida, the popular voice actress who portrayed several commendable roles like Tsukuyo in Gintama, Isabella in The Promised Neverland, and Sylvia Sherwood in Spy x Family.

Lastly, Saho Shirasu will be taking on the role of the goddess of water, Yuleka, who has a huge affection for rice cooked by Mukoda. Saho made her debut in the anime industry by voicing Charlotte Arisaka Anderson in The Detective is Already Dead. Saho has also garnered a lot of praise by playing Mio Kofune in Summertime Renderer and Noma Rune in the Immoral Guild.

The previously announced cast members of Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills include:

Mukouda - Yuma Uchida

Fel - Satoshi Hino

Sui - Hina Kino

Ninrir - Maaya Uchida

Van de Shop has performed the opening theme song "Zeitaku na Saji" for Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills. As announced earlier, Yuma Uchida, who plays the protagonist Mukouda, provided the ending theme song “Happy-go-Journey.”

Kiyoshi Matsuda is directing Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skills at Studio MAPPA with chief animation directors Nao Otsu and Sara Sakoe. Masato Koda, Kana Utatade, and Kurikoda Quartet have joined hands to compose music for the anime series.

