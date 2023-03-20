Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities episode 11: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities is heading in an interesting direction. Fans are now gearing up for the upcoming episode that is set to release on March 21, 2023. In the previous episode, the main character, Tsuyoshi was able to hunt a rare Mithril Lizard, which earned him a considerable amount of gold coins.

Things only went on to get better for Tsuyoshi as he was blessed by three extremely strong goddesses which enhanced his overall abilities.

Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities episode 11 release details

A steak that Tsuyoshi cooked with high-quality meat (Image via MAPPA)

Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities episode 11 titled Doing Business For the Missus will be released on March 21, 2023. The MAPPA animated series is currently streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The series is available for free on the aforementioned platform. However, fans will have to avail of Crunchyroll’s paid services in order to access their entire library. The release times for various timezones are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 11.45 pm, March 21

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 6.45 am, March 21

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 8.00 am, March 21

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 9.45 am, March 21

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8.15 pm, March 21

Australian Standard Time (AEST): 1.45 am, March 23

Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities episode 10 recap

Tsuyoshi and Fel were looking at the distant mountain, wondering if the metal lizard had made its nest there. They were on a quest to hunt the lizard and rode for a while until they came across a dark cave. Fel assumed that the lizard was present inside the cave, and therefore, charged into it without any fear. Tsuyoshi was quite scared, but he found the lizard to be rather intriguing. He wondered if it was called Mithril because of the legendary metal found in fantasy stories. Fel confirmed this by stating that the lizard could have accidentally mutated into a metal lizard by consuming the Mithril Ore.

Mithril Lizard was defeated by Fel with ease (Image via MAPPA)

The duo then realized that magic wouldn’t help them when it came to hunting this lizard. Fel went on to explain that magic would be absorbed quite easily and it would get diffused evenly. This meant that the overall effect would be reduced to half. Fel was confident in his ability and cast a spell strong enough to kill the lizard instantly.

Tsuyoshi collected Mithril Ore to create weapons for himself later on. Tsuyoshi, Sui, and Fel marched on and hunted an entire pack of bloody red horn bulls. Tsuyoshi cooked the meat and provided a delicious meal for his compadres in Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities. Fel and Sui’s reaction to tasting Pepsi for the first time was entertaining and wholesome, to say the least.

The Goddesses blessed Tsuyoshi and Sui in episode 10 of Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities (Image via MAPPA)

After reaching the guild, Tsuyoshi cooked the bloody red horn bull steak and paired it with soy sauce. Kisharle, Agni, and Ninrir blessed Tsuyoshi in exchange for otherworldly snacks. Sui was blessed by the Water Goddess, who was happy to receive their fair share of snacks.

Fans are now eager to see what Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Abilities episode 11 has in store for them when it releases on March 21, 2023.

