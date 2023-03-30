Undead Unluck chapter 153: Release date, time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Since the release of Undead Unluck chapter 152, Gun Fight, on March 26, 2023, fans have been holding their breath for the next chapter. Undead Unluck chapter 153 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12 am JST, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

The story is at a crucial point and fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga as chapter 152 left them with a cliffhanger.

Undead Unluck manga chapter 153 is all set to be published on April 2

The Undead Unluck manga has garnered a lot of attention for its storytelling and pivotal characters. Manga readers have appreciated most of the chapters and have been seen comparing them to some of the greatest mangas of this generation.

Chapter 153 will be published on April 2, but the time will vary according to the time zones across the world. Here are all the different time zones along with the exact time the chapter will be published at:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12:00 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 4:00 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12:00 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Central European Time (CET): Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 am

Where to read

Just like all the other chapters, the Undead Unluck chapter 153 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has been published there since its debut in January 2020. The other chapters are available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app.

These two platforms stand out as the best among the rest as they offer fans the manga in chronological order. The first three chapters are free to read, but readers who want to continue the entire series have to pay for a subscription to Shonen Jump+.

What to expect

In chapter 153 of Undead Unluck, Billy agrees to join Fuuko, signaling the end of the recruitment season and the start of the main mission. The characters take some time to chat and discuss their plans. However, the pace of the manga is rather fast, and it needs to slow down slightly for the audience to get a grip on the plot.

What happened in the last chapter

Billy wants Fuuko to win by hitting him, with no other conditions. He doesn't want to repeat a previous loop where he manifested his ability and stole the roundtable to protect weaker allies. Fuuko uses her ability to make the Disc fall and transfer her Unluck to Nico and the Disc, confusing Billy.

However, seeing the trust others have in Fuuko reminds Billy of his wife's words to have faith in others. His Unfair ability manifests differently this time, recognizing the strength of others. Unable to draw his gun, Fuuko takes the opportunity to shoot at Billy.

Fans are now eager to see how events will unfold in Chapter 153, when it releases on April 2.

