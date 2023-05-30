One Piece fans use Imu's latest fight from chapter 1085 to slander Monkey D. Dragon

The latest chapter of One Piece, chapter 1085, has left fans buzzing with excitement and intrigue. Raw scans and leaks from the chapter have made their way online, causing a stir within the One Piece community. One particular highlight of the chapter involves Imu, who unleashes an unexpected attack on Cobra and Sabo.

Fans' reactions to Imu's fighting abilities have sparked intense discussions, with some even using this development to slander Monkey D. Dragon. In this article, we will delve into the fan reactions and explore the revelations brought about by chapter 1085 of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Imu's latest fight in One Piece Chapter 1085 sparks controversy and surprises fans

Adi - Straight From LaughTale

Imu attacked both Cobra and Sabo but Sabo was still able to escape?

Imu attacked both Cobra and Sabo but Sabo was still able to escape?

Not giving a good first impression, considering the expectations people have from him.

The leaked information from chapter 1085 has ignited passionate responses from One Piece fans. Many were taken aback by the revelation that Imu possesses formidable combat skills.

Imu's attack on Cobra and Sabo showcases a devil fruit ability. This display of power has challenged the preconceived notion that Imu and the Elders were solely political figures and strategists, rather than fighters.

Some fans, who had previously believed that Imu was not a capable combatant, expressed their delight at being proven wrong.

so it's finally been confirmed that Imu is a fighter. Bout time. Got tired of admiral fan boys thinking otherwise

JamesPeter

Imu is a fighter

However, despite this display of immense power, Imu's first confrontation in chapter 1085 was somewhat underwhelming.

While she managed to kill Cobra, who was confined to a wheelchair, she allowed Sabo and Wapol to escape from Pangaea Castle. This outcome surprised fans, as they had anticipated a more decisive victory for Imu.

L3wajouh

She’s just an Ancient weapon merchant

Can't even kill Wapol
She's just an Ancient weapon merchant
Kizaru would beat her without Devil fruit or Haki just vibes

Interestingly, some fans took the opportunity to draw comparisons between Imu and Monkey D. Dragon, the revolutionary leader and father of the series' protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

As Imu showcased her combat prowess before Sabo, fans used this as an opportunity to slander Dragon's perceived lack of fighting abilities. Tweets and online discussions highlighted the contrast between Imu's fighting skills and Dragon's reputation as a strategist.

Ouken

Imu confirmed a fighter before Dragon. Bro is a strategist

These comparisons led to heated debates among fans, with differing opinions on the significance of fighting abilities in relation to characters' roles and contributions to the overall narrative. While some fans praised Imu's newfound fighting prowess, others defended Imu's strategic acumen.

We should not death scale in Op because it's one piece

The leaks from chapter 1085

Chapter 1085 unveils the tragic demise of Nefertari Cobra, the ruler of Alabasta, and the capture of Vivi by CP0. Additionally, the revelation that Cobra and Vivi share the D family heritage adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding story. The events in this chapter not only showcase Imu's power but also set the stage for future developments in the One Piece universe.

Fans eagerly anticipate the consequences of these revelations, as they may have far-reaching implications for Luffy, his crew, and the overall balance of power in the world.

The capture of Vivi by CP0 and the message passed on by Cobra to Sabo further intensify the anticipation for future chapters and the role that the D family will play in the grand scheme of the story.

As the series progresses, fans are now awaiting further revelations and the resolution of the intricate plotlines that continue to captivate them.

