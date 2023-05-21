One Piece chapter 1085: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1085 is set to release on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Im-sama’s emboldened move in the latest release’s final moments, fans are hoping for an exciting next chapter. However, fans will have to be patient, as Oda recently announced an one-week break before the next installment.

Unfortunately for readers, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1085 as of now. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans now have verified official release information for the upcoming chapter.

One Piece chapter 1085 will continue Im-sama's discussion with Cobra

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1085 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, June 5, 2023. For most international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available Monday night. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1085 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 4PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, June 5, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Monday, June 5, 2023

Chapter 1084 recap

One Piece Chapter 1084 began at Pangaea Castle, where Sabo and Jewelry Bonney introduced themselves and teamed up due to sharing a common goal. The two worked together to acquire the slave collar keys, which resulted in Sabo learning about something called the “phantom room.” The two parted ways shortly thereafter, with Sabo giving the keys to Karasu to give to Morley.

The chapter then focused on Cobra Nefertari, who asked the Gorosei about Lili Nefertari. the latter was one of the 20 founding families of the World Government, and the only one to refuse to move to Mariejois and become a Celestial Dragon. However, she never made it home, prompting Cobra to ask what they knew.

When they said they knew nothing, he then asked them what “D.” means, saying he read it in a letter from Lili. The chapter then showed Saint Charlos once again trying to kidnap Shirahoshi. Thankfully, Sai of the Happo Navy and Leo of the Tontatta Tribe were able to make the save. The chapter then ended with Im-sama ascending to and sitting in the Empty Throne in front of Cobra, saying Lili’s name in the final panel.

What to expect (speculative)

It’s a foregone conclusion that One Piece chapter 1085 will continue to see Im-sama address Cobra regarding Lili Nefertari’s fate. This will certainly reveal some lore about the founding of the World Government, as well as what Im-sama may have had to do with Lili’s disappearance.

Fans are also hoping that Im-sama’s appearance is finally revealed in the upcoming chapter. With their initial appearance having come roughly 200 chapters and five years prior to the upcoming release, it’s a sensible time to finally reveal their full appearance. Fans have been speculating regarding Im-Sama's true identity, and some have even linked it to Lili. In any case, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1085 to be an informative release one way or another.

Article updated on May 27, 2023, at 07.52 AM EST.

