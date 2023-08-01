Attack on Titan fan creates 300 Gmail accounts to slander One Piece Gear 5 episode

One Piece is currently dominating the anime world, with Luffy's Gear 5 awakening being hyped beyond imagination. This hype has led to rival fandoms being jealous and taking underhanded actions to slander episode 1071, which will feature Gear 5 for the first time.

One Attack on Titan fan has reportedly even gone as far as to create 300 Gmail accounts just to give a 1 out of 10 rating to episode 1071 in order to bring down its overall score. This action has outraged the One Piece fandom, with many criticizing the pettiness and jealously of the disgruntled rival fan.

Attack on Titan fan creates 300 Gmail accounts to review bomb the One Piece's Gear 5 episode

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1071

#ONEPIECE1070



An Attack on Titan fan created 300 accounts just to rate "1 out of 10" Gear 5 Episodes on Imdb.



Shame on these people...



An Attack on Titan fan created 300 accounts just to rate "1 out of 10" Gear 5 Episodes on Imdb.Shame on these people...

Rivalry between fandoms is not new and often things turn ugly pretty quick here. There have been many instances of rival fans review bombing a series to bring down its overall score on MyAnimeList and IMDb.

One Piece is a major victim of this phenomenon. In the past, many episodes of the series were review bombed by rival fans, causing their overall rating to drop down. Now, an Attack on Titan fan, @AACK01, has reportedly created 300 new Gmail accounts with the sole purpose of rating the upcoming Gear 5 episode a 1 out of 10.

TonyTwoShoes @tonythegamesguy @OP_SPOILERS2023 Imagine being this salty. Attack on Titans fan base has always had these needlessly toxic people.

This supposed jealous and spiteful decision was taken with the sole purpose of tarnishing the legacy of the much-hyped Gear 5 transformation. According to many anime fans, it is no surprise that Gear 5 is going to be one of the greatest transformations in anime history and will be mentioned in the same bracket as Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct.

This did not sit well with fans of the rival series, causing them to resort to alleged spiteful techniques, such as review bombing the Gear 5 episode and undermining its hype in the media at the moment. The Attack on Titan fan, @AACK01, has been heavily criticized for their tweet about review bombing episode 1071, with many also calling for the user to be banned from Twitter.

One Piece fans are arguing that what @AACK01 is doing is intentionally planning to harass a community which strictly goes against Twitter guidelines and is ground for termination of their Twitter account. Thus, they are asking people to report @AACK01's account and teach them a lesson.

The anger and resentment from fans of other series is really starting to burst out to the surface as the Gear 5 episode inches closer to its release. It is unfortunate that the episode 1071 featuring Gear 5 will be review bombed, however, to prevent this from affecting the rating too much, fortunately IMDb weights the rating accordingly.

Wankheisen @wankheisen

If you have the same decency you will post about it too clearing the misinformation. @OP_SPOILERS2023 Well since that was joke apparently because it was done by a one piece fan to AoT.If you have the same decency you will post about it too clearing the misinformation. pic.twitter.com/5VOdXdcmNW

Interestingly, some people have come out in defense of @AACK01, saying that the user was just joking. They believe screenshots of accounts that @AACK01 posted were actually made by an One Piece fan who used more than 200 Gmail accounts to review bomb an Attack on Titan episode in the past.

The animosity between fandoms is clearly highlighted through this conflict as fans would blindly hate on a property because they are on the opposite side. However, one good thing that came from this altercation was the memes fans made dissing @AACK01 and their apparent plant to tank the ratings of the Gear 5 episode.

Goofy D Luffy @Aman_D_Ace @OP_SPOILERS2023 So how about we 1000+ accounts report this loosers (@AACK01) accout ?

Sashi @Sashiiiiiii_ @OP_SPOILERS2023 imagine making 300 emails to downvote an fictional animated show bro is clearly not loved

The above tweets made by fans under @OP_SPOILERS2023's tweet reveal how despised @AACK01 has become in the anime community. Majority of One Piece fans are calling for the said user to be banned and reported while others are making fun of them for being this hung up over an anime series.

Regardless, it is normal for a series like One Piece to have detractors but that has never stopped the series from reaching its peak before and neither will they have much power in stopping Gear 5 from breaking the internet upon its arrival.

