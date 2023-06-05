One Piece episode 1064: The return of Zunisha

After episode 1062 of One Piece, which all fans hailed as an exceptional and almost unprecedented visual experience, the animated transposition of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece is still going strong. Following Zoro's triumph over King in the battle between right-hand men, the anime continues to deliver emotions at full blast.

The latest episode, titled "Drunken Dragon Bagua! The Lawless Dragon Closing in on Luffy", featured the continuation of the fight between Luffy and Kaido. While the confrontation rages, the Five Elders commented on the situation and cryptically mentioned that a certain Devil Fruit, which the World Government renamed to hide it, had not awakened for centuries.

The episode ended with the jaw-dropping appearance of Zunisha on the outskirts of Wano.

Episode 1064 of the One Piece anime marks the unexpected reappearance of Joy Boy's comrade

Who is Zunisha? Explained

Zunisha destroying Jack's fleet (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The 1000-year-old elephant, Zunisha, is the oldest living character in One Piece. It is an absolutely gargantuan being, with a height of over 35 km (about 22 miles) and a length of over 20 km (about 12 miles), also making it the largest creature ever featured in the series.

Zunisha was once a faithful companion of the legendary Joy Boy. However, during the Void Century, the elephant perpetrated an unspecified crime. For this reason, it was sentenced to walk the seas for eternity and only act against threats to its well-being after being expressly ordered to do so.

For several centuries, Zunisha had wandered the New World, carrying the island of Zou on its back. As such, it started to live in symbiosis with the Mink Tribe, developing a commensal relationship with them and the other lifeforms of Zou.

Gentle Criminal @GentleCrimina14 #opspoilers

Is it possible that Zunisha came to Wano cause of Momo's speech back in ch 976? Or is it going to be for an entirely different reason? #ONEPIECE1037 spoilers #ONEPIECE1037 Is it possible that Zunisha came to Wano cause of Momo's speech back in ch 976? Or is it going to be for an entirely different reason? #ONEPIECE1037spoilers #ONEPIECE1037 #opspoilersIs it possible that Zunisha came to Wano cause of Momo's speech back in ch 976? Or is it going to be for an entirely different reason? https://t.co/9KwaaOVe9Q

Twice per day, Zunisha sucks seawater through its trunk. Showering itself with that water, the elephant allows the Minks to acquire food in the form of fish, as well as water to drink, by means of a filtration system. At one point, Jack and his men, who already raided the island once, returned to Zou, with the former intending to kill Zunisha.

A testament to its sincere attachment to the Minks, Zunisha worried that the tribesmen could die, had he fallen into the sea as a result of the cannon shots fired by Jack's fleet. As such, Zunisha used his peculiar-ringed eyes to project a vision into Momonosuke's head, allowing him to see what was happening.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Oh Lord... It's going DOWN now!! The end of this arc is about to be crazy 🤯



I like the theory that Zunisha's arrival was caused by Tama's awakened devil fruit the most. Tama is such an MVP in this arc



#OnePiece #OP One Piece 1037Oh Lord... It's going DOWN now!! The end of this arc is about to be crazy 🤯I like the theory that Zunisha's arrival was caused by Tama's awakened devil fruit the most. Tama is such an MVP in this arc One Piece 1037...Oh Lord... It's going DOWN now!! The end of this arc is about to be crazy 🤯I like the theory that Zunisha's arrival was caused by Tama's awakened devil fruit the most. Tama is such an MVP in this arc#OnePiece #OP https://t.co/KnLGwikBb8

With one of its legs already heavily damaged by the repeated gunfire, Zunisha telepathically begged Momonosuke to let him fight back. As the young son of Oden gave Zunisha permission, the elephant unleashed a powerful swing of its colossal trunk, completely destroying Jack's fleet.

Following this outcome, Zunisha's injured leg was treated by Chopper, Miyagi, and other Minks. Since the event, which was featured in episode 776, Zunisha has not reappeared in the series' anime for a long time.

One Piece episode 1064 finally marked the resurgence of the gargantuan elephant in the anime adaptation. As the World Government ships were approaching Wano, a lookout noticed a giant shadow, resembling a moving island. Shockingly, it was the colossal Zunisha.

Further developments are expected in the next episodes of One Piece

Zunisha towering over the World Government ships in episode 1064 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Zunisha's reappearance in the anime came during a major moment, with the Five Elders debating how "that" Devil Fruit hasn't awakened in centuries and should be nothing more than a legend while remarking that the World Government changed its name to hide its true essence.

With Zunisha's arrival in Wano, interesting developments are guaranteed to come. The gargantuan elephant could communicate telepathically with Momonosuke once again, possibly revealing some secrets regarding Joy Boy, whom the former was a comrade of.

It's also possible that the giant creature will join the alliance and fight on its behalf. To find out what happens next in the anime, fans can only wait for the next issue.

One Piece episode 1065, titled "The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation!," is scheduled to air on June 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes