25 One Piece best Observation Haki users, ranked as of 2023

While the Conqueror’s Haki is only available to a few selected individuals, every One Piece character can potentially develop Armament and Observation Haki. Also known as Kenbushoku, the Color of Observation grants sensitive and precognitive abilities. To employ this sort of sixth sense, users have to focus deliberately.

Depending on their prowess, Observation Haki users can sense and pinpoint the presence, strength, and emotions of other living beings, even if the targets are hidden from sight. They can also make a rough assessment of someone’s overall might by perceiving said person’s “voice”, i.e. their aura.

All Observation Haki users can foresee other people’s moves and intentions, but only a few are proficient enough to achieve “Future Sight”, an advanced ability that allows them to see a precise sequence of forthcoming events. However, if the user predicts an attack but can’t dodge or counter it, the blow will land regardless.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1103.

The best Kenbushoku Haki users, ranked as of One Piece chapter 1103

25) Kinemon

Kinemon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With his body chopped into pieces by Trafalgar Law’s Ope-Ope Fruit ability, Kinemon relied on his Observation Haki to sense the surroundings. Kinemon’s skill with Kenbushoku proved to be remarkable, as, despite the situation, he was able to guide his separated body parts so that they could move and fight rather effectively.

24) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Law is a capable Kenbushoku user. When he was in Zou, he was able to sense and react to the surroundings alongside the notably alert Roronoa Zoro. During the Onigashima Raid, Law used Observation Haki once again, perceiving both Luffy’s defeat at the hands of Kaido and the onset of his Gear 5 transformation.

23) Rob Lucci

Lucci (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the battle on Egghead, Lucci was able to sense Saint Saturn’s forthcoming arrival even before the Gorosei member could disembark on the island through a summoning circle. This feat highlighted Lucci’s out-of-the-ordinary Observation Haki skill.

22) Marco

Marco (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Onigashima Raid, Marco sensed the outbreak of Luffy’s Devil Fruit Awakening, which led the latter to unleash his Gear 5 form. Likely, Marco’s Kenbushoku also played a fundamental role in the brief exchange of blows he had with Kizaru in Marineford.

21) Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard”

Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Teach displayed a certain proficiency with Observation Haki, as he was able to correctly estimate that Luffy’s potential had improved compared to the first time he met him. Although rarely shown using Kenbushoku, Teach is meant to be a rather capable practitioner.

20) Otohime

Otohime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite her very modest fighting skills, Otohime was an exceptionally gifted Observation Haki user. When fully focused, the former queen of Ryugu Kingdom was able to predict the paths of bullets aimed at her and dodge them with ease.

That’s far from being her most impressive display with Kenbushoku, as she could use this type of Haki to sense everyone within Fish-Man Island, an entire country, with enough finesse to feel every single person’s various emotions.

19) Enel

Enel (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Enel could amplify his Observation Haki, which he used to call “Mantra”, through the powers of the Rumble-Rumble Fruit. Combining the two assets, Enel was able to sense every single being on Skypiea, to the point of knowing every person’s actions, conversations, and even thoughts.

Enel’s skill with the Color of Observation was substantial. However, despite his proficiency, he couldn’t dodge inherently random hits or blows performed at speeds his body couldn’t physically react to. He was also prone to losing his temper, which hindered him from using his Kenbushoku optimally.

18) Usopp

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Usopp awakened Observation Haki during the Straw Hat crew’s time in Dressrosa. Having probably inherited the same talent as his father, Usopp showed a natural knack for this ability, as he was able to sense Sugar’s aura from far away.

He even saw the color of Sugar and the other people’s auras, just like Admiral Fujitora. Usopp’s newfound Kenbushoku skill blends perfectly with his fighting style, but, after successfully sniping Sugar, he is yet to show any sizeable improvement, excluding his actions in One Piece Film: Red.

17) Sanji

Sanji (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Among the various types of Haki, the Color of Observation is Sanji’s natural affinity. In all fairness, Sanji’s Kenbushoku has ups and downs when used in combat, as he was able to avoid a projectile jellybean from Katakuri, but he often failed to dodge incoming attacks in theoretically easy situations.

Sanji is skilled at perception, as he could locate Kinemon’s torso in Punk Hazard, and feel Luffy’s awakening in Onigashima.

16) Koby

Koby (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Koby has an innate predisposition for the Color of Observation. Even when he first unlocked the ability, he showed impressive levels of emotion sensing. After the timeskip, he flawlessly perceived and intercepted a submarine torpedo that had gone unnoticed by other Kenbushoku users.

The recent One Piece chapters highlighted Koby’s potential, which even Monkey D. Garp publicly acknowledged as the Navy’s future legend. In all likelihood, if Koby’s Color of Armament is as good as it seems, his Observation Haki should be even better, considering that it’s his specialty.

15) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Assuming that the “Breath Of All Things” ability was a form of Kenbushoku, Zoro used Observation Haki already back then in Arabasta. After training under Dracule Mihawk’s tutelage. Zoro’s Kenbushoku-amped reflexes became outstanding.

In Wano, Zoro foresaw and intercepted a Gifter’s attack before Luffy, a Future Sight user, even noticed it. During the battle with King, even though the Lunarian boosted his quickness, Zoro was able to follow the former’s sped-up movements and struck him with a well-timed counterattack.

Impressively, Zoro’s Observation Haki has developed to the point where he could react to CP0 Kaku's attack even while asleep. Apart from Zoro, the only One Piece characters to ever display such a feat have been Whitebeard and Big Mom.

14) Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Well aware of her freakish durability and overwhelming power, Big Mom rarely relies on Observation Haki. However, when fully focused, she can be unexpectedly good with it. For instance, she warned Kaido to dodge Zoro’s Flying Dragon Blaze as she sensed the attack's insane power.

13) Borsalino “Kizaru”

Borsalino (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Paramount War, Kizaru dodged a direct attack from Whitebeard’s naginata and a strike from the latter’s subordinate Rakuyo by masterfully shifting his body away via Logia powers. Kizaru’s motions resembled Katakuri’s shapeshifting techniques, which hints at the former also being a Future Sight user.

12) Kuzan “Aokiji”

Kuzan (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Like his former fellow Admirals, Aokiji also displayed the ability to shift his body in reaction to incoming attacks. When Whitebeard was about to stab him with his Haki-imbued weapon, Aokiji avoided the otherwise lethal blow by opening a hole in his Logia body. Most probably, he used Future Sight, not unlike Katakuri.

11) Sakazuki “Akainu”

Sakazuki (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In all likelihood, Akainu is a Future Sight user. He was undamaged when Marco and Vista tried to attack him, even if the two used Armament Haki, meaning that, had they struck him, his real body should have been injured.

However, Akainu was unaffected. Most likely, he predicted the attack and evaded it by using his Logia powers to alter his body, doing exactly what Katakuri does by combining the Future Sight ability with the Mochi-Mochi Fruit.

10) Yasopp

Yasopp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Admittedly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Yasopp’s extraordinary sniper prowess comes from the skillful usage of Observation Haki. In the movie One Piece Film: Red, he demonstrated amazing proficiency with Kenbushoku, to the point where his capabilities were directly compared to those of Katakuri.

9) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Katakuri’s dexterity with the Color of Observation allows him to see slightly ahead in the future. Combining his Future Sight ability with the features of the Mochi-Mochi Fruit, Katakuri can dodge most attacks and flank his opponents, obtaining a significant advantage in combat.

Back then on Whole Cake Island, Katakuri was able to overwhelm Luffy, easily handling even the latter’s Gear 4 form. To make the battle balanced, Luffy had to awaken his version of the Future Sight.

8) Monkey D. Garp

Garp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

When Koby first awakened the Color of Observation, he was recommended to ask Garp for training, which implies that the “Marine Hero” is an expert user of this type of Haki. A testament to his skill with Kenbushoku, Garp was able to sense Shiryu even though the latter had used the Clear-Clear Fruit to become invisible.

Despite being a highly capable Observation Haki user in his own right, Koby couldn’t perceive Shiryu’s presence and movements. Garp instead tracked the invisible swordsman perfectly, to the point where he could intercept his attack.

7) Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”

Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Whitebeard was an amazing Kenbushoku user. Owing to his highly developed Color of Observation, he could easily sense and counter-attack the likes of Ace. To make the feat even more extraordinary, Ace had full killing intent, while Whitebeard was literally sleeping.

Regrettably, due to a combination of old age and declining health, Whitebeard’s skills worsened greatly. As such, he failed to foresee Squard’s betrayal and ended up injured as a result of it. According to Marco, had Whitebeard been healthy, he would have predicted Squard’s treacherous attack.

6) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Rayleigh’s basic proficiency with Observation Haki is flawless, as he can perfectly sense any living being within an entire island. So far, it’s not confirmed whether he can use the advanced application of Kenbushoku, but, considering his feats, it seems a given.

The “Dark King” was able to fight on par with Kizaru, inflicting a wound on the Admiral while he remained unscathed. Notably, having top-notch Observation Haki is an indispensable requirement to keep up with Kizaru, who moves at the speed of light.

Being able to fend off the ultra-fast Admiral, Rayleigh is bound to have insane prowess with the Color of Observation. Moreover, Rayleigh displayed this feat as a rusty 76-year-old man, which implies that his capabilities would be even greater in his prime.

5) Issho "Fujitora"

Issho (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being blind, Fujitora can fight with enough proficiency to obtain the rank of Marine Admiral. This unreal accomplishment is due to Fujitora’s outstanding mastery of Observation Haki, as his sensory abilities are so well-developed that he can use them to compensate for his blindness.

Fujitora can foresee fast and even unexpected attacks, as well as perceive living beings within an enormous range. He can sense the people’s auras and emotions, visualizing them in his mind’s eye. It’s unconfirmed whether or not he is a Future Sight user, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were.

4) Kaido

Kaido (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Impressively, Kaido can use all three types of Haki at an advanced level, including the Color of Observation. His skill with the Future Sight is such that he could exploit it to dodge the fast and unpredictable attacks executed by Luffy in the Gear 4 Snakeman form.

Kaido’s Kenbushoku expertise doesn’t just stop at seeing into the future, as he also displayed great sensory skills. Despite the devastation caused by his and Big Mom’s combined attack, he sensed the auras of the five Supernovas, understanding that they somehow survived the Hakai.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Luffy could always sense other people’s emotions and intents. After his training under Silvers Rayleigh’s tutelage, he attained a good mastery of the basic Kenbushoku ability. During the battle with Charlotte Katakuri, Luffy evolved his Observation Haki prowess, learning to use the rare Future Sight.

From the very get-go, Luffy showcased remarkable proficiency with his newfound ability, as he was able to visualize most of Katakuri’s next moves, despite the latter’s own skill with Future Sight. From then on, Luffy used his Advanced Observation Haki several times, further increasing his mastery.

2) Shanks

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An incredibly skilled Kenbushoku user, Shanks was able to sense and precisely pinpoint Ryokugyu’s position from miles away. The “Red Hair” has exceptional prowess even with the Observation Haki's advanced application, as he can use Future Sight to see at least ten seconds ahead.

So far, no other character has ever seen into the future for more than a few instants, while Shanks has reached ten seconds and might go even further. This mastery of the Future Sight gives Shanks a massive edge in battle, especially as he can use the Color of Conqueror to prevent others from using their Observation Haki.

1) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

From the very beginning, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda intended Mihawk’s epithet to be “Clairvoyant”. Needless to say, this moniker hints at the idea of someone who can see ahead in the future with unrivaled prowess.

Looking forward to seeing the true might of the World’s Strongest Swordsman, the series already showed a glimpse of his Observation Haki mastery. Despite Luffy moving at high speed amid a crowd of tens of thousands fighters, Mihawk perfectly pinpointed the former and precisely struck him.

