One Piece theory connects Imu and the Red Line's creation to voodoo mythology (& it makes perfect sense)

One Piece manga series is famous for its fans theorizing about every mystery Eiichiro Oda (the author of One Piece) has left within the story. From the mysterious origins of an important character to someone's unknown devil fruit, One Piece fans love to speculate and predict what is about to happen.

One theory that fans have been discussing revolves around a character who has been a major part of the One Piece story from the beginning. However, the character, Imu, hasn't received a lot of screen time. Imu is one of the strongest characters in the series who occupies the 'Empty Throne' of the One Piece world.

Fans have linked Imu's existence to voodoo mythology characters, which makes sense when compared to the overall creation of the 'Red Line' and the origins of devil fruits.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece: Imu's real identity and the origins of the Red Line relationship with Voodoo mythology

Expand Tweet

Imu is a mysterious being in the One Piece world who reigns over the world alone. So far, this individual has only caused havoc by destroying Lulusia Island.

Fans have seen a similarity between Imu and the Voodoo spirit Damballa. Damballa is the most sacred spirit of Haitian Voodoo mythology, with the body of a snake and the head of a human being. Damballa is also the former king of Gods and the primordial form of life, the earliest being on this planet (just like Adam).

This relation to Damballa comes from Imu's name, as it is the reverse of Umi (sea). Fans have also spotted a similarity between Imu and Nure-onna, a human-headed snake that appears on the sea and is a mysterious creature like Imu. The latter is also linked to Gods through primordial Gods Imun and Imunet.

Just like typical snakes, the Damballa also sheds its skin. However, the shed skin of this creature is unlike any other as it created the waters of this world (oceans, rivers, etc.) after it was shed. This made fans think that Imu (Damballa) shed its skin to create a boundary named 'Red Line' as a partition on the Grand Line.

Buccaneers' Sin and the Red Line

Kuma's father (left) and Kuma (right) when they were slaves (Image via VIZ media)

One Piece recently revealed during Kuma's backstory that his race (the Buccaneer race) committed a sin, due to which they were treated as slaves in the series. With no clue as to what sin this race committed, fans have devised a theory explaining why this race is suffering today.

Buccaneer is a term used in the 17th and 18th centuries for sailors who wandered the sea without any destination. When Imu (Damballa) created every water body in the world, they flooded the world, which meant no survival of life. However, as the Buccaneers were professional sailors, they decided to survive this ordeal, which Imu didn't consider a good thing. So, this might be the sin of the Buccaneer race.

The origin of the devil fruits

Devil fruits (left) Shanks telling what he heard about the origin of devil fruits (right) (Image via Toei Animation & Shueisha)

As mentioned, Damballa is a primordial being of life, meaning it was the first being to exist on this planet, and everything was born from it. So, the quote Shanks once made makes sense now because fans speculate Imu is the sea devil because of this theory.

Shanks once said, "Devil fruits are the incarnation of the sea devil." So, from this theory's perspective, Imu (Damballa) might be the sea devil as it created the seas and divided them with the Red Line.

Final thoughts

The Egghead arc now closing to its climax and the possible arrival of Blackbeard is in sight. Thus, this might be the perfect time to reveal Imu's origins as one of this individual's higher-ups (Saturn) is in danger because of Kuma's reappearance.

The theory surrounding Imu being Nefertari Vivi's mother might also be accurate, but it is advised to wait for official confirmation from the author as theories are only speculations.