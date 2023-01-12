Chainsaw Man Chapter 117: How Yoshida may be connected to Fami

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 has proven to be one of the most exciting and eventful issues author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto has released since the series’ second part began. Full of exciting character development, intriguing teases about the future, and plot progression that almost no one saw coming, fans have been raving about the issue since its release.

However, a particular scene from Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 involving Hirofumi Yoshida and Fami, the Famine Devil, has plagued the minds of fans since the issue’s release. In the chapter, fans see the two having a staredown initiated by Yoshida, no less, following Asa and Yoru defeating the Eternity devil.

Now, fans are scrounging to find out what could possibly be the connection between the high schooler-turned-Devil-Hunter and the latest Horsemen Devil to be introduced. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Yoshida may be connected to Fami, as hinted at in Chainsaw Man Chapter 117.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 sees relationship between Yoshida and Fami teased for the series’ future

Who are Fami and Yoshida?

Without a doubt, the hardest aspect of answering this question stemming from Chainsaw Man Chapter 117’s events is how little is known about both parties involved. Both are total enigmas, with Fami having just been introduced and Yoshida yet to receive any significant backstory or discussion of goals and motivations.

For Fami, all that’s truly known is that she’s one of the Four Horsemen Devils and is seemingly opposed to War Devil Yoru’s machinations, based on the latter's reaction to seeing the former. In the same breath, however, Fami does try to persuade Asa to turn Denji into a weapon, suggesting that both Fami and Yoru have similar or even the exact same goals.

Beyond this assumption, fans unfortunately know nothing about Fami’s plans, goals, and motivations as of Chainsaw Man Chapter 117. Something that can be safely presumed, however, is that she desires the death of Chainsaw Man and the Chainsaw Devil as much as the other Four Horsemen do. This may be the way in which she and Yoru have similar goals, but again, this is unconfirmed.

Unfortunately, what fans know of Hirofumi Yoshida is similarly lacking. He’s now a Public Safety Devil Hunter who was formerly a Private Devil Hunter as well as an active high schooler. Makima knew of him and considered him a high-class bodyguard specialist, as evidenced by his being tasked with Denji’s safety in the International Assassins arc.

Prior to Chainsaw Man Chapter 117, fans learned that Yoshida belongs to an “organization,” which he claims is not evil. Per Yoshida, their stated goals are to ensure that Denji lives a peaceful life without revealing himself as the series’ titular hero. To this end, Yoshida has been tasked with keeping an eye on Denji, which explains his constant appearances and involvement in Part 2’s events.

How Yoshida and Fami may be connected

Without a doubt, the biggest “red flag” in terms of possible connections to Fami is his enigmatic organization. It’s possible that, like how Tokyo Special Division 4 was headed by the Control Devil Makima, his organization is headed by Fami. Thus, their staredown in Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 could have been a silent means of communication between commanding officer and subordinate.

However, under the presumption that Fami also wants the Chainsaw Devil dead, Yoshida’s revealing his organization’s existence to Denji wouldn’t make sense. While one can argue Yoshida wanted to lull Denji into a false sense of security, the smarter and more strategic play would be to keep the organization’s existence a secret.

Another major possible connection between the two could be that Yoshida is aware of the existence of the Four Horsemen Devils, and has identified Fami as one. Chapter 115 sees Yoshida reference “the Death Devil,” the presumed fourth and final Horsemen Devil, which has yet to be introduced to the series.

Combining this reference with the staredown seen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 all but confirms that Yoshida is aware of who Fami is by some unknown means. This could be via Yoshida once knowing the human whose body Fami is now occupying, with Yoshida having once mistaken Fami for his former friend sometime prior to the latest issue.

