JoJoLands chapter 1: Joseph finally beats cheating allegations in the wildest way possible

JoJoLands is the ninth installment in Hiroki Araki’s popular manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The first chapter of the series was released on Friday, February 17, 2023, much to the excitement of Jojo fans everywhere.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JoJoLands chapter 1 introduced the protagonist of the series, Jodio Joestar, as well as his big brother, Dragona Joestar. A teenager named Paco Lovelantes was also introduced in the chapter, and will likely be the third member of Jodio and Dragona's gangster group.

The chapter also clears Joseph Joestar, an earlier protagonist in the series, of having cheated on his wife Suzy Q.

Jojolands chapter 1: Jodio confirms Joseph Joestar did not cheat on his wife

JoJoLands chapter one introduces us to the main protagonist of the ninth installment, Jodio Joestar, and his JoBro and big brother, Dragona Joestar, as teenagers living in Hawaii with their mother, Barbara Ann Joestar.

Jodio wields a stand called November Rain, while Dragona wields one called Smooth Operators. November Rain allows Jodio to create localized drops of rain that can crush his opponents. Smooth operators, on the other hand, take the form of robotic humanoids on tank treads and are able to grab and displace anything, including fixed objects.

In this chapter, Jodio reveals to the audience that "Joestar" is his mother's last name. The manga backs this up with an illustration of a family tree, which shows Barbara Ann Joestar to be the daughter of Joseph Joestar and Suzi Q.

Jojo fans on Twitter were pleasantly surprised by this major reveal and praised Joseph for mending his ways. In the previous universe, Joseph cheated on his wife with Tomoko Higashikata and had a son named Josuke Higashikata.

He, however, never paid them a visit until old age and acted selfishly throughout his life, breaking a lot of people's trust, including Suzi Q's.

Thus, fans found it refreshing to see that Joseph, in this second continuity, is a faithful husband and has one daughter with the woman he married and has two grandsons, Jodio and Dragona.

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure setting, the second continuity is an alternate world that encompasses Steel Ball Run, JoJolion, and JoJoLands. In this parallel world, relationships, character dynamics, and the use of stand vary vastly from that in the first six parts of the manga series.

Chapter 1 recap

In JoJoLands chapter 1, Jodio and Dragona get into an altercation with two police officers when their pickup truck gets stopped for routine control. One of the officers decides to arrest and molest Dragona under the pretense of conducting a search.

This prompts both siblings to use their stands, with Jodio beating the two officers half to death. Following the beating, they set fire to the patrol car to get rid of any evidence and then proceed to complete a drug deal with the local gangsters.

The scene then shifts to Jodio presenting himself and his family to the readers, notably mentioning that his brother likes to look and act like a woman. Along with that, Jodio introduces his mother, Barbara Ann Joestar, to the readers and talks about her habits and her Joestar lineage being the daughter of Joseph Joestar.

Jodio then completes a drug deal with an obnoxious school senior and tells the readers about his dream of becoming rich, while also explaining how he became a drug peddler for the "mechanism".

Later that day, Jodio, Dagona, and the petty thief and Stand user, Paco Valentine get summoned by their boss Meryl May Qi. She asks the three of them to steal a precious diamond brought to Hawaii by a lone Japanese tourist. Shockingly, the obnoxious senior from earlier also gets added to their group of three by Meryl.

