With the release of JoJoLands later this week, fans can hardly contain their excitement to begin what will likely be the final part in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise. Even more exciting is the fact that a vast majority of the modern JoJo’s fanbase will be experiencing the monthly serialization of a brand new part for the first time.

Both of these facts have combined into excitement for JoJoLands nearly boiling over ahead of the official release of the first chapter later this week. While there is a lot of speculation and debate on what exactly will happen in the upcoming part’s plot, there are a few things fans can count on, despite there being no official confirmation about the same.

Here we take a look at 8 things to expect from JoJoLands.

Return of the Rokakaka plant, a new JoBro, and 6 other things to look forward to in JoJoLands

1) Stands will be the power system

stands i want in jojolands:



-the smiths

-tame impala

-bad bunny

-depeche mode

-radiohead stands i want in jojolands: -the smiths -tame impala -bad bunny -depeche mode -radiohead

Although it’s technically speculative, fans are certain that JoJoLands will once again feature Stands as the part’s main power system. Part 8, JoJoLion, also placed a heavy emphasis on Stands and their abilities, as did part 7, Steel Ball Run, which came before.

While both of these parts dealt with the Spin power system with varying degrees of engagement, Stands will likely remain as the dominant power system for part 9 as well.

2) The Spin will play a role

Worst in Show @pisscrab_ENG If there's anything I want from Jojolands, it's that we get to see the Spin expanded on. If there's anything I want from Jojolands, it's that we get to see the Spin expanded on.

The Spin was still a major factor in both part 7 and part 8, even interweaving itself with various Stand powers in each of the parts. Johnny Joestar’s Tusk ACT 4, Gyro Zeppeli’s Ball Breaker, and Josuke “Gappy” Higashikata’s Soft & Wet are all examples of Stands which incorporate the Spin.

This pattern will likely be continued in JoJoLands, with the 9th part likely to feature at least one Stand ability which incorporates the Spin in some way. Alternatively, fans may be introduced to a character who fights exclusively with the Spin rather than using a Stand. In either case, the ability will certainly be incorporated into the story in some manner.

3) Protagonist will be related to Joseph Joestar

According to Hirohiko Araki, the protagonist of "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 9 JOJOLANDS" will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar.

Also he wants to draw a "Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan" story set in America.



Also he wants to draw a "Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan" story set in America. According to Hirohiko Araki, the protagonist of "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 9 JOJOLANDS" will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar.Also he wants to draw a "Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan" story set in America. https://t.co/hhKJLjs3Tg

As confirmed by franchise creator Hirohiko Araki in previous interviews, JoJoLands will focus on characters who are descendants of the new universe’s Joseph Joestar. This presumably includes the upcoming series’ protagonist, who will be the direct focus of the 9th and reportedly final part in the series.

Even if this doesn’t prove to be the case, fans can expect the series to focus on Joestar’s descendants in some way, shape, or form. The new universe’s Joseph Joestar was seen briefly near the end of JoJoLion, working alongside Lucy Pendleton by doing research for the Speedwagon Foundation.

4) A subtropical setting

RSA @ who cares? 🤷‍♂️ @DemiFiendRSA



"This is a story about a boy who becomes very rich in the subtropical islands."



It'll begin serialization on February 17, 2023.#TheJoJoLands Ultra Jump March 2023 issue preview featuring Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: The JoJoLands manga."This is a story about a boy who becomes very rich in the subtropical islands."It'll begin serialization on February 17, 2023. #JJBA Ultra Jump March 2023 issue preview featuring Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: The JoJoLands manga."This is a story about a boy who becomes very rich in the subtropical islands."It'll begin serialization on February 17, 2023.#JJBA #TheJoJoLands https://t.co/2djP52r6tL

A recent teaser for JoJoLands in a previous issue of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine, where the series will be published, gave a brief preview of the overall story. It confirmed the setting to be the subtropical islands, while mysteriously teasing that the story will be about “a boy who comes into a great wealth.”

While nothing is verifiably known about the series’ plot beyond this, fans can at least expect the setting revealed in this teaser to eventually be confirmed as accurate. The accompanying illustrations of an island with tropical flora visible alongside the preview further suggest this.

5) A JoBro will be introduced

JOL @Saitamagoated the cast of THE JOJOLands manga



young JoJo and a female Jobro with some other interesting looking characters the cast of THE JOJOLands manga young JoJo and a female Jobro with some other interesting looking characters https://t.co/v55hyGRKD0

As is tradition by this point, fans can count on the JoJoLands protagonist receiving a sidekick in some shape or form. These sidekicks, colloquially called “JoBros” by fans, are typically some of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise.

It’s expected that Araki will continue this trend by introducing yet another beloved JoBro to the ever-expanding list. To break away from this formula would certainly be a bold move, not to mention that it would disappoint fans everywhere.

6) Information on or alluding to the Rokakaka plant

Deuce @DeuceDignitary @julienforts Then JoJolands is gonna 100% reference the Rokakaka and Johnny's fate and people are gonna be like "wow Araki really went out with the lore, I kinda wish he had set this up beforehand in a separate part" @julienforts Then JoJolands is gonna 100% reference the Rokakaka and Johnny's fate and people are gonna be like "wow Araki really went out with the lore, I kinda wish he had set this up beforehand in a separate part" https://t.co/prCUHUvu6m

While absent from part 7’s direct storyline, the Rokakaka plant played a major role in the storyline of part 8, JoJoLion. The fruit is also said to originate from the island of New Guinea, which is indeed a subtropical island area.

Considering the setting of JoJoLands is teased to be a subtropical island, fans can expect the Rokakaka fruit to play a part in the upcoming story in some way. While it may not be as impactful to the overarching plot as it was in the previous part, fans can at least count on the fruit being mentioned in some way, shape, or form.

7) Protagonist will be a Giorno alt

JOL @Saitamagoated another THE JOJOLands theory



pt9 MC has been shown with BT arrows.



BT is a character which inspired the design for DIO.



at the center of his outfit, the BT arrow is seen over heart shaped design primarily seen worn by DIO on his knees in Part 3 manga.



ALT Gio Gio ?? another THE JOJOLands theorypt9 MC has been shown with BT arrows. BT is a character which inspired the design for DIO.at the center of his outfit, the BT arrow is seen over heart shaped design primarily seen worn by DIO on his knees in Part 3 manga.ALT Gio Gio ?? https://t.co/dMrMwx0r9e

One speculative aspect of the JoJoLands manga, which fans are certain will be proven true, is that the protagonist for the upcoming part is the universal alternate of Giorno Giovanna. Serving as part 5’s protagonist, Giorno Giovanna is the son of Dio via the body of Jonathan Joestar, making him both a Brando and a Joestar descendant simultaneously.

Although unconfirmed, fans have pieced this theory together thanks to a recent preview of the character design for part 9’s protagonist. Aspects of his design can be linked to Dio via another character of Araki’s, which has resulted in many fans heavily suspecting that the upcoming part 9 protagonist is an alternate version of Giorno.

8) A link back to the original universe

Wonder of U (Part 9 Apperance) @TJojolion Honestly if The JOJOlands has a female antagonist it would be very fitting. The supposed end of Jojo's and the end of the original universe both having a major main character be a women Honestly if The JOJOlands has a female antagonist it would be very fitting. The supposed end of Jojo's and the end of the original universe both having a major main character be a women

With JoJoLands heavily rumored, although not officially confirmed, to be the final part in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, fans are hoping for a link back to the original universe. Originally, fans speculated that this would be done via the reintroduction of Jolyne Cujoh, who fans suspected they spotted in the aforementioned Ultra Jump preview for the 9th part.

However, high-quality scans revealed that it was actually not Jolyne, resulting in hopes being dashed momentarily. Despite this, fans are still expecting Araki to link the two universes in a full circle-esque manner if this upcoming 9th part is truly the franchise’s last.

