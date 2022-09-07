Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli guide - Mounted abilities, moveset, and more

In Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, many characters are powerful, but few can stand up to the power of Gyro Zeppeli. A friend to Johnny Joestar, this mounted force of nature has several projectiles that can be thrown around to keep pressure. Despite being a large target and needing to keep track of several different resources, he’s also got a number of benefits.

He’s mobile, powerful, and can crush foes under the massive weight of his horse. Here’s what players need to know about Gyro Zeppeli, his horse, and Steel Balls.

How to utilize Gyro Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

A brief overview of Gyro Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Gyro Zeppeli is an amazing character who practically has everything. He has great pokes, solid damage, and great movement speed, thanks to his horse. On top of that, he can’t be thrown while he’s on his horse.

He’s one of the two mounted characters in-game, so his Style button summons/dismisses his horse as needed. This means he doesn’t put a lot of focus on his Stand, Ball Breaker. He does use Steel Balls, which are a very important part of his kit.

While Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Gyro Zeppeli is not a perfect character, he’s a very powerful option and a great all-around choice. Even with his weaknesses, he’s an enjoyable, strong pick. He might be a deuteragonist in the manga, but he's an amazing character in this game, nonetheless.

Gyro Zeppeli's moveset (Image via Jojo's All-Star Battle Wiki)

Pros:

Has several great pokes, on and off horseback

Can buff himself with corpse parts

Has solid, long combos without requiring being against the wall

Cons:

Requires picking up corpse parts to utilize his full moveset

The horse makes him an easy, large target

His steel balls are great, but running out is a real problem

Gameplay strategy for Gyro Zeppeli

Gyro Zeppeli and his massive horse are a real threat in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. He starts on horseback, and while on it, his normals are incredible. He can also throw two of his Steel Balls. Some abilities require one, and others require both. Once thrown, he has to wait for them to return before he can use them again.

However, that’s not his only resource. He also has his Heart Heat Gauge and Corpse Parts. He can pick up Corpse Parts that periodically spawn on the map, giving him buffs. Having these also allows him to access his full moveset.

What Corpse Parts grant

1 part: Gain access to Scan move

Gain access to move 2 parts: Gyro gets super armor when performing specials

Gyro gets super armor when performing specials 3 parts: Gyro’s Golden Rotation gauge remains maxed for however long he possesses the third part

Thanks to his incredible movement, he can just play a waiting game until the corpse parts are in his possession. Then, Gyro Zeppeli can go aggressive and start applying serious pressure.

His primary special is Spin, spin!, which throws a Steel Ball, and players can press another button to throw a second one. Each ball has its own angle to be thrown at, and they hit multiple times. The balls have high stun, regardless of hit or block. It’s not hard to stun lock at mid-range and then run the opponent down for a combo.

Picking up a Corpse Part in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R unlocks Scan, which summons a Steel Ball that hovers around. Doing this again will throw another Steel Ball that ricochets off the old one and shoots toward his opponent. This will be of great help with juggle combos.

He has access to meterless combos that do a lot of damage, and the better a player can manage their three resources, the more power they’re going to have in battles. This character can be played in several ways, but it’s important to have at least one Corpse Part to access other moves.

However, if a player is looking for a combo that takes the full three stocks of meter and with thee Corpse Parts in stock, this combo deals 708 damage and can batter players senseless. This is a mounted combo as well:

(R.C) (3 Corpse parts) 5LL>5HR>623HR>5L>236S>(P.C)>JH>5LM>2H>236S>(Dash, 5M, 2H, 236S)x3>Dash>5LMH>GHA:(708 damage) cost 3 stocks

He also has access to powerful combos while unmounted too. It doesn’t do quite as much damage, but it does cost three stocks of meter.

5LMH>236H>(P.C.)>dash>5LMH>236H>(P.C.)>dash>5LM>2H>S>JH>5LMH>236L>HHA 496 damage (552 damage) 3 stocks

Assist options in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

While he does temporarily lose access to ranged attacks due to the limited number of Steel Balls, this can be fixed by using some ranged/close attack style Assists. A long-range assist could give Gyro Zeppeli one more way to start setting up infuriating combos.

Final thoughts on Gyro Zeppeli

Gyro Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is an amazing character who's arguably one of the best in the game. While some may place the character in A-Tier, certain playstyles will favor him, easily placing him in S-Tier. While he does have a few weaknesses, his strengths more than make up for these.

He can play in a number of different styles in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and he’s amazing at putting the pressure on and keeping it there. He can charge people down on horseback, trip them up with his Steel Balls, and stomp through the competition.

