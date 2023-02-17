JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JoJoLands chapter 1 was released on Friday, February 17, 2023, bringing an incredibly exciting start to what is likely the series’ final part. Fans met protagonist Jodio Joestar, as well as his brother and apparent JoBro, Dragona Joestar. Fans were also introduced to Paco Lovelantes, likely the third member of their troupe.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JoJoLands chapter 1 also introduced the Stands of these characters, each bringing a new power to the franchise. However, some fans seem confused by the Stands' abilities and exactly what they do.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down everything currently known about the three new Stands that The JoJoLands chapter 1 added to the greater JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise.

The JoJoLands chapter 1 introduces fans to 3 of the most intriguing Stands in the franchise yet

1) November Rain

The Stand of The JoJoLands’ protagonist, Jodio Joestar, is called November Rain. It appears to be the first non-humanoid protagonist Stand in the series.

While Johnny Joestar’s Tusk starts out as a non-humanoid Stand, it eventually evolves into a more humanoid form. Likewise, if November Rain is shown to have evolving forms, it will also join the humanoid protagonist Stand club.

While its ability hasn’t been fully explained yet, November Rain seems to be able to crush people and objects with the drops of rain it produces. Some wiki sites for the franchise are calling this ability Heavy Rain due to the fact that the raindrops seem to be unusually heavy. The drops are shown digging into their victims’ skins in The JoJoLands chapter 1, with enough of them being able to crush a human completely.

November Rain has a humanoid head and torso attached to a downward-pointing cone, with its face and neck being heavily creased with lines that converge in the face’s center. This central body has feather-like appendages projecting out of it. There are also four long, thin legs that attach to the central body. Each of the Stand's legs has ball joints, with the front legs being thicker than the back.

2) Smooth Operators

Smooth Operators is the Stand of Dragona Joestar. It is a colony Stand that can grab and displace anything.

The Stand comprises of small robots with humanoid torsos, arms, and heads but with tank treads instead of legs. The initials “SO,” for Smooth Operators, are engraved atop the heads of each Stand in the colony.

Smooth Operators' main ability is Displacement, which allows it to move objects by grabbing them and pushing or pulling in any direction. This can occur regardless of whether the object was fixed in place beforehand. The JoJoLands chapter 1 sees the robots pull the numbers from a car license plate, a photo off of a driver’s license, and eyes from a person’s face.

Dragona’s ability appears to be triggered through touch. Dragona is seen scratching the objects he wants to move before Smooth Operators actually moves it. It’s unknown if the scratching is absolutely necessary for activation, or if this is just a quirk of Dragona’s, and he simply needs to touch an object.

3) The Hustle

The Hustle is the Stand of Paco Lovelantes, partner-in-crime to Jodio and Dragona Joestar. It has no appearance and has only been seen as an integrated ability thus far in the series. While it may have an outward manifestation and appearance of its own, that doesn’t seem to be the case as of this article’s writing.

The Hustle’s main ability is Prehensile Muscles, which allows him to bulge his muscles and use them to grab onto things in ways normal humans cannot. Jodio gives an example of Paco being able to use the backs of his hands and elbows to do this. Fans see his bicep bulge around a stolen wallet in The JoJoLands chapter 1.

Jodio likens Paco’s ability as being similar to people who’re able to tense up their muscles and trap a mosquito after it bites them. There also seems to be no time limit on how long Paco can keep the Stand active, as he apparently always keeps a wristwatch attached to his shoulder with the ability. It seems he is able to use it on multiple muscles at once.

