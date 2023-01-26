Since the release of League of Legends' popular Netflix series Arcane, fans have wondered when they will see more content for Vi and Caitlyn, a popular League of Legends femslash ship that has grown swiftly.

Now that Valentine's Day is around the corner, romance is finally coming to the Summoners Rift, ending the wait. Riot has revealed new Heartthrob and Heartache skins that will feature Vi and Caitlyn alongside the lonely mummy Amumu.

These new Valentine's Day skins will have a groovier aesthetic than the previous sets, thanks to some fresh visuals and peppy sound effects by Riot devs.

League of Legends' new Valentine's Day skins emphasize on the fan-favorite CatVi femslash

Although the new skins are pretty interesting, the focus will be squarely on the interactions between Piltover's favorite enforcer pair "CatVi," who include a small but sweet Arcane-based Easter egg that can be observed during their recall animations.

League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics @LoLUKN Heartache and Heartthrob skins are coming soon to PBE. Oh~ my achy and breaky, very breaky, heartHeartache and Heartthrob skins are coming soon to PBE. Oh~ my achy and breaky, very breaky, heart 🎵 Heartache and Heartthrob skins are coming soon to PBE. https://t.co/F9gU8yyRlf

Vi, for instance, tries to wrench open the pink locker door when it appears behind her as she begins her recall. She turns to utilize her Hextech gauntlets after failing to open the locker using more conventional methods and leaves a cute little heart-shaped card on the top shelf next to a cupcake.

Caitlyn's recall animation shows her opening the pink locker Vi had previously clobbered open as she waved goodbye to some pals. Inside, the identical cupcake is visible next to the Valentine's Day card, indicating that Vi left Caitlyn a small gift for the occasion.

The Sheriff of Piltover grabs the card and hugs it before swiftly slamming the door shut to see if anyone is watching.

Amumu, on the other hand, has no luck with his romantic pursuits. In his recall, he also attempts to open a spiked, black locker, only to have all of the textbooks inside fall on top of him.

League of Legends: The romantic story of "CatVi"

Caitlyn and Vi's story will be explored more in 2023 (Screengrab via Netflix - Arcane)

Arcane: League of Legends has proven to be a massive success for Riot Games and Netflix.

Arcane has been hailed as one of the greatest video game TV show adaptations to come out in recent years, thanks to the stunning animation created by Fortiche Productions and writing that embraces both League of Legends loyalists and new viewers entirely.

Several champions from Piltover and Zaun are included in the nine-episode series, but there are two in particular who not only get to develop their in-game bond but also show that it is stronger than first anticipated.

The first League of Legends champion added in 2011 was Caitlyn, Sheriff of Piltover. Vi, identified as Caitlyn's partner in crime, was released a year later. The two thus interact with one another frequently in-game and have a shared backstory.

When Caitlyn and Vi are on the same team, they receive the "On the Case" cosmetic buff, which grants them extra gold when they score takedowns. However, the takedowns must be performed in unison for the buff to be effective. League of Legends also has unique speech lines activated when two players work together to kill and assist.

Some fans, however, were unsure about the status of their relationship given the volume of stories the two have created together. However, with the release of Arcane and after a makeover for Caitlyn's character, it appeared that the sheriff and her companion were romantically involved.

On Valentine's Day, fans will have the opportunity to grab the exclusive Heartthrob and Heartache skins of the CatVi duo and unleash the power of love in the Summoners Rift.

Poll : 0 votes