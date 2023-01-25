League of Legends' new Heartache and Heartthrob skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On January 25, 2023, the official League of Legends Twitter account revealed three new skins that will be coming to the game in the month of February. These skins are set to fall under the Heartache and Heartthrob banner and will be part of the Valentine's Day thematic.

Unfortunately, only three skins are being released under the banner. This is mostly because the Lunar New Year had more than 10 skins.

In any case, these skins are currently available in the PBE version of the game. Players who want to try them out before the official release will have to log in to the server.

Full details about the new Heartache and Heartthrob skins in League of Legends

The new Heartache and Heartthrob skins will be released on the live servers of League of Legends on February 8, 2023. The launch will be part of patch 13.3, where players will also get access to the Aurelion Sol rework and Ahri ASU.

The champions who are getting the skins are Vi, Caitlyn, and Amumu. Many players believe that Amumu is the odd one out, as there is a very good reason to feature Vi and Caitlyn as part of the skinline.

It is no secret that Vi and Caitlyn have shown signs of romance in the hit Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends. In fact, the splash art for the skins has also put both of them together.

Hence, it is easy to see that the League of Legends developers are pushing these two units to become canon lovers. Obviously, this will not be the first instance where two characters have been in love in the world of Runeterra. However, that is a discussion for another time.

Nevertheless, it is now time to take a look at the splash art and the expected prices of the skins.

Splash art and expected prices of Heartache and Heartthrob skins

1) Heartache Vi and Caitlyn

Caitlyn (Left) and Vi (Right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP each

2) Heartthrob Amumu

Amumu (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

It is safe to say that the skins look amazing. League of Legends players are extremely excited about their arrival, especially the Caitlyn and Vi skins.

Caitlyn and Vi's romance is a big deal among fans, and seeing it being incorporated into the game will definitely make them happy.

