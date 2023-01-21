League of Legends patch 13.2 and Ahri ASU might be delayed due to a social engineering attack at Riot Games

On January 21, 2023, Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends revealed that the company suffered a social engineering attack earlier this week. For this reason, the internal development process of the company has been severely affected.

The situation is such that the PBE version of League of Legends has completely broken down. This could result in the delay of various patches, especially 13.2, which includes a number of changes and the highly anticipated Ahri ASU.

Riot Games @riotgames Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained.

It is unclear how long it will take to fix the problem, but Riot Games has confirmed that they will continue to work and try to release the pending content as soon as possible.

League of Legends developers confirm that basic changes can be hotfixed into the live game, but Ahri ASU is going to difficult

League of Legends patch 13.2 consists of the ADC changes, which are expected to bring a major shift to the meta. Several champions are also getting buffs and nerfs.

Jax's VFX update and Ahri ASU are also part of patch 13.2. Unfortunately, on account of the social engineering attack, all of these changes cannot be pushed at once on January 27, 2023.

Riot Games @riotgames Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games. Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games.

Dan @dancasley @DrJabalor @riotgames Basically means one of the Riot employees were tricked or manipulated into doing something like giving out passwords or downloading something malicious @DrJabalor @riotgames Basically means one of the Riot employees were tricked or manipulated into doing something like giving out passwords or downloading something malicious

The developers have confirmed that the ADC changes, as well as the buffs and nerfs for champions, can be hotfixed into the live servers.

However, Ahri ASU and Jax VFX are too big to be hotfixed, which means those will probably be delayed for the time being.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 @AGoodPer5on 13.2 is not shippable, however balance changes can be hotfixed in as a temporary remedy @AGoodPer5on 13.2 is not shippable, however balance changes can be hotfixed in as a temporary remedy

This is something that will disappoint a lot of fans since the Ahri ASU is something that they have been waiting for since the early days of 2022.

It took the League of Legends developers almost a whole year to make it a reality, but it looks like it will be even further delayed.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Phreak notes most of his ADC changes should be hotfixable Phreak notes most of his ADC changes should be hotfixable https://t.co/wsL6mNqHSy

In case fans are unaware, a social engineering attack can be quite severe. It is something that happens when a person is psychologically manipulated and blackmailed into releasing confidential information by someone with malicious intent.

It seems that someone at Riot Games fell into such a trap. However, on account of this attack, the development systems for League of Legends and all the other titles, such as Valorant and Legends of Runeterra, got affected massively.

Please, DON'T harass Rioters over that or flame them because it's not their fault! League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. twitter.com/riotgames/stat… Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. twitter.com/riotgames/stat… There might be a delay with patches and stuff because of a cyber attack Riot received. That could mean we won't get a new PBE or Ahri ASU next week but delayed for a while.Please, DON'T harass Rioters over that or flame them because it's not their fault! twitter.com/LeagueOfLegend… There might be a delay with patches and stuff because of a cyber attack Riot received. That could mean we won't get a new PBE or Ahri ASU next week but delayed for a while. Please, DON'T harass Rioters over that or flame them because it's not their fault! twitter.com/LeagueOfLegend…

Unfortunately, the company has still not figured out who was behind the attack and is continuing the investigation, which is bound to cause disruptions in the release of the upcoming patch updates. However, the studio has confirmed that no player information was leaked in the process.

