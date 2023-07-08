The end of VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 is getting close, as only two teams remain in the competition. The event winner will become the first non-franchised team to participate in the VCT tier-one circuit. The team will stay in the league for the 2024 and 2025 VCT Pacific League. The winning team will also win prize money of $20,000.

SCARZ and BLEED are the last two teams at the tournament and will face off in the grand finals in a best-of-five series to determine the best Pacific team in the tier-two scene.

SCARZ vs. BLEED: Who will ascend to the VCT Pacific League?

VCT Pacific @ Ascension @vctpacific



Our final challengers will face each other tomorrow for a single slot to ascend to VCT Pacific! It's now down to twoOur final challengers will face each other tomorrow for a single slot to ascend to VCT Pacific! #VCTAscensionPacific It's now down to two ✌️Our final challengers will face each other tomorrow for a single slot to ascend to VCT Pacific! #VCTAscensionPacific https://t.co/mYEY14VE36

Predictions

SCARZ entered the tournament as the best team from the Japanese tier-two circuit. The team was a consistent force regionally, and they converted this into a successful Split 2 win.

Players such as Savva "Kr1stal" Fedorov and Maxim "Jemkin" Batorov have been exceptional at the tournament, with the Russian duo being the second and third-highest-rated players.

The team showcased their dominance in the group stage but showed weaknesses throughout their path to the grand finals. The team's coordination and teamwork seem a bit off at times. Despite this, SCARZ has looked like one of the best teams at the event, with their highs being unmatched.

BLEED, on the other hand, was one of the early favorites to win the tournament. While they have gone from the Malaysian/Singapore Challengers to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 grand finals, the team has had plenty of close games and has looked beatable.

The clutch factor and raw mechanics of BLEED often see their power through their opponents in the crucial round, with players such as Tyler "Juicy" James and Nutchapon "Sscary" Matarat being deadly players.

BLEED has also been able to beat SCARZ in the past and is one of the few teams capable of going toe-to-toe with the Japanese organization in terms of raw firepower and talent.

Predicting the grand finals will be extremely hard, but BLEED will have a slight edge in this best-of-five series. They have showcased their ability to defeat SCARZ before in the tournament. BLEED has experienced during high-pressure games, and better fundamentals make them the slight favorites to win the grand finals.

Head-to-head

SCARZ and BLEED previously faced each other in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 group stages. The latter won the best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

SCARZ's latest result was a 2-1 victory over NAOS Esports in the first semi-final

Similarly, BLEED's latest result was a 2-1 victory over BOOM Esports in the second semi-final.

Expected rosters

SCARZ

Maksim " Jemkim " Batorov

" Batorov Savva " Kr1stal " Fedorov

" Fedorov Jusei " TORANECO " Saito

" Saito Allen

John " Yoshiii " Yoshiharu Kawakami

" Yoshiharu Kawakami Daulet "Fadezis" Abilov (Coach)

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary " Matarat

" Matarat Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Marcus " nephh " Tan

" Tan Tyler " Juicy " James

" James Ngô "crazyguy" Công Anh (IGL)

Công Anh (IGL) Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninić (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can join the official Valorant Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 grand finals between BLEED and SCARZ.

The matchup will occur on July 9, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST / 11:00 am CEST / 2:00 am PDT.

Poll : Who will become the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 champions? SCARZ BLEED 0 votes