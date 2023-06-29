Orangutan vs SCARZ - VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension for the Pacific region has commenced. A total of 10 teams from all around APAC (Asia Pacific) will be competing for a slot in the VCT Pacific League. These teams will first go through the Groups Stage, which will be done in a round robin format. After this, the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs, where a double elimination bracket will decide the winner. Day 3 of the event has three matches lined up, and one of them is between South Asia's Orangutan and Japan's SCARZ.

Day 2 of Pacific's Ascension had three matches. The first was between Orangutan and BLEED. The series was pretty close, but BLEED was able to make an incredible comeback to win the BO3 (Best of Three) series by a score of 2-1.

The second match between ONE Team Esports and BOOM Esports had a similar fate. After a loss on the first map, ONE Team were able to bounce back and win maps two and three, closing the BO3 by a score of 2-1.

The last match of the day was absolute dominance. Fancy United Esports decimated XERXIA Esports on maps Fracture and Split to win the BO3 series by 2-0.

Orangutan vs SCARZ - Who will come out on top of this match at VCT Ascension: Pacific?

Predictions

Orangutan had a flawless run in the South Asian Challengers League. The team won both Split 1 and Split 2 regionally and closed out most of their series 2-0. Orangutan definitely have what it takes to dominate in their international debut.

SCARZ comes from Japan and is definitely a surprise entry into the Ascension event. The team finished in third place in Challengers League Split 1 but turned up huge for Split 2. After losing in the Upper Final, the team bounced back and made it all the way to the Grand Finals to win the event.

The matchup favors Orangutan as statistically they have won more matches in the region. However, SCARZ's comeback in Split 2 is definitely worth noting, and the team cannot be underestimated.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Orangutan's most recent match was against BLEED in VCT Ascension: Pacific, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

SCARZ's most recent match was against Bonkers in VCT Ascension: Pacific, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Orangutan @orangutan_gg



We lose out to



#ApeArmy #VCTAscensionPacific #Orangutan So close yet, so far.We lose out to @ggBleed in our first match of the Group Stages! So close yet, so far.We lose out to @ggBleed in our first match of the Group Stages!#ApeArmy #VCTAscensionPacific #Orangutan https://t.co/rhzYb54aMj

Potential Lineups

Orangutan

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio

Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Nandang Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose (IGL)

Bose (IGL) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Virani Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

SCARZ

Makism " Jemkim " Batorov

" Batorov Savva " Kr1stal " Fedorov

" Fedorov Jusei " TORANECO " Saito

" Saito Allen " Allen "

" John " Yoshiii " Kawakami

" Kawakami Daulet "Fadezis" Abilov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific.

Alternatively they can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 30 at 2:30 pm IST/ 4:00 pm THA/ 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

Poll : Who will win this match? Orangutan SCARZ 0 votes