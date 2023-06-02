VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 is set to commence later this month as ten of the best tier-2 contenders from all over the Asia-Pacific set their eyes on a spot in the franchised international leagues. The tournament will be held in front of a live audience in Bangkok, Thailand, between June 28 and July 7, 2023.

Riot Games designed VCT Ascension to connect the regional Valorant Challengers Leagues (VCL) and tier-1 international leagues (Pacific, EMEA, or Americas). After grueling competition at the regional level, ten teams from the Pacific region will emerge from their respective Challengers League to fight it out in this upcoming tournament.

The winner will be rewarded a seat in the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the VCT Pacific League and the lion's share of the $100,000 prize pool. This will allow them to qualify for Masters and Champions in the next two seasons. The ten regions that will send their top representatives to compete in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 are Japan, Korea, Oceania, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia & Singapore, Taiwan & Hong Kong, and South Asia.

Here is everything you need to know about the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023.

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Teams and groups

Teams

Note: This is a tentative list, and the final teams will be updated once the regional Valorant Challengers Leagues conclude.

The following teams will take part in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023:

Jadeite / SCARZ / FENNEL (Japan) Dplus / SLT (Korea) TBD (Oceania) Oasis Gaming / NAOS Esports / ZOL Esports (Philippines) Dominatus / Boom Esports / Alter Ego (Indonesia) FULL SENSE / XERXIA / Made in Thailand (Thailand) Lazybutwannawin / Fancy United Esports / TBD (Vietnam) Bleed eSports / Kizuna Esports / X10 Esports (Malaysia & Singapore) One Team / Anti Eco Eco Club / Oblivion Force (Taiwan & Hong Kong) TBD (South Asia)

Groups

Group Alpha Group Omega TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Format

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 - Format (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 will be played in Group Stage and Playoffs. Similar to VCT LOCK//IN 2023, participating teams will be divided into two groups, namely Alpha and Omega. These teams will play in a round-robin format, where each team will play one best-of-three (Bo3) series against all the other teams in their group.

The top three teams from each group will make it into the playoffs, which will be held as a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals will be played between the second and third seeds from each group, while the first seeds make it into the semifinals directly. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held as best-of-threes, whereas the tournament's Grand Finals will be held as a best-of-five series.

When does VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 start?

The VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 will kick off on June 28, 2023, and the action will unfold over 10 days, with the Grand Finals scheduled for July 9, 2023. The tournament will take place in two stages, and their schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: June 28 - July 4, 2023

June 28 - July 4, 2023 Playoffs: July 7 - 9, 2023

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Schedule

VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 - Schedule (Image via Riot Games)

During the group stage of VCT Ascension Pacific 2023, there will be three matches each day (with the exception of July 4, 2023) and will start at 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

During the playoffs, two matches will be on the first two days (quarterfinals and semifinals) and one on the final day, starting at 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

Note: The match schedule will be updated once the groups are confirmed.

Group Stage

Day 1 - June 28, 2023

Group stage match #1 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #2 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #3 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 2 - June 29, 2023

Group stage match #4 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #5 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #6 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 3 - June 30, 2023

Group stage match #7 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #8 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #9 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 4 - July 1, 2023

Group stage match #10 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #11 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #12 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 5 - July 2, 2023

Group stage match #13 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #14 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #15 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 6 - July 3, 2023

Group stage match #16 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #17 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Group stage match #18 - TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Day 7 - July 4, 2023

Group stage match #19 - TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

- TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 am IST / 1:00 pm THA / 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST. Group stage match #20 - TBD vs. TBD - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

Playoffs

Quarterfinals - July 7, 2023

Quarterfinal #1 - Omega #2 vs. Alpha #3 - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- Omega #2 vs. Alpha #3 - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Quarterfinal #2 - Omega #3 vs. Alpha #2 - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Semifinals - July 8, 2023

Semifinal #1 - Alpha #1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal #1 - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

- Alpha #1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal #1 - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST. Semifinal #2 - Omega #1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal #2 - 5:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm THA / 8:00 pm SGT/ 9:00 pm KST.

Grand final - July 9, 2023

Grand Final - Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 - 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

Where to watch VCT Ascension Pacific 2023?

The ticketing information for the Ascension Pacific 2023 has not been released yet. Interested readers who won't be able to make it to the venue can watch all matches with English commentary on the main Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. There are also alternative streams in Asian languages like Korean, Hindi, Japanese, and so on, available on both aforementioned platforms.

Poll : 0 votes