VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 has officially concluded with EMEA's number 2 seed, Fnatic, being the first team in VCT history to secure back-to-back international trophies. The European side showcased fantastic gameplay in the Grand Finals against the number 3 seed from the Americas region, Evil Geniuses. Fnatic cleanly swept the best-of-five series and cemented their legacy as one of the greatest teams of all time.

Evil Geniuses had an extremely impressive run and will be proud of their achievements at this tournament. The underdogs defied expectations until the final hurdle and displayed excellent Valorant play over the last two weeks.

Everything to know about VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 featured Fnatic and Evil Geniuses face off against each other in a best-of-five series.

Match results

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses: Lotus (13-8), Split (13-11) and Bind (14-12)

FNATIC @FNATIC THE FIRST EVER BACK TO BACK INTERNATIONAL VCT CHAMPIONS! #FNCWIN THE FIRST EVER BACK TO BACK INTERNATIONAL VCT CHAMPIONS! #FNCWIN https://t.co/8TZy3XzrDH

Major highlights from VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Grand Finals

1) Chronicle stops Evil Geniuses in their tracks

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov has become the only person to win three international Valorant Champions Tour titles. The flex player for Fnatic proved his worth in the Grand Finals and showed up big for Fnatic when it mattered. Chronicle single-handedly stopped Evil Geniuses' push into the A site of Split on Round 5 with fantastic aim and utility usage on Breach.

2) Ethan holds his ground and delivers three kills

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold had a respectable Grand Finals performance and was the highest rated player for Evil Geniuses. The veteran was consistent on all three maps and won important rounds for the North American side, such as Round 17 on Split, where he isolated three separate fights to secure the lead for his team.

3) Derke destroys Evil Geniuses

As expected, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev showed up with a dominating performance in the Grand Finals, tearing apart the opposition with his signature Agent, Raze. A thrilling moment in the series was on Split during Round 23 where Derke satcheled onto site and obliterated Evil Geniuses' defense before getting two more kills in the post-plant scenario to get Fnatic to map point.

4) Derke does his best Matrix impression

Derke was the star of the show for Fnatic on the final map, Bind. He had multiple impact rounds with Round 8 being one of them. Max "Demon1" Mazanov whiffed his Headhunter shots due to Derke's expert movement while swapping guns. The Finnish superstar dispatched Demon1 before snapping onto Ethan at lightning speed to win the post-plant and even out the scoreline.

5) Fnatic make VCT history

Fnatic strung together seven rounds in a row on Bind after being down 7-12 to win the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 title. Leo "Leo" Janesson secured the final kill of the tournament to cap off an incredible event and etch Fnatic's name in the history books of Valorant esports.

With the conclusion of this matchup, VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 comes to an incredible end. Fans witnessed 12 amazing teams battle it out over two weeks.

EMEA's Fnatic once again proved their status as the current gods of Valorant as they are on their way to establish their dynasty. With this win, Fnatic have given EMEA an extra slot at Valorant Champions 2023, bringing the total amount of teams from the region at the final international event to five.

Poll : 0 votes