The regional leagues of the VCT circuit have concluded, with champions being crowned and the best teams from each region being able to attend the first international event of 2023. Twelve teams will be participating in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. The event is guaranteed to be a fascinating tournament, with some of the best players in the world having the chance to showcase their talent.

The Americas region has three teams representing them at VCT Masters Tokyo. This includes the Brazilian superteam, LOUD, North American heroes, NRG, and ultimate underdogs, Evil Geniuses. This article will list the players to watch out for from these teams representing the Americas at VCT Masters 2023: Tokyo.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

The Americas teams at VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo will be counting on these players

LOUD - Less

Less has established himself as a superstar (Image via Flickr)

LOUD once again prevailed regionally and was crowned the inaugural VCT Americas Champion. The team had no weak links, with every player fulfilling their role perfectly. Despite fantastic teamwork and each player having brilliant individual moments, sentinel and lurker player Felipe "Less" Basso stood out in the star-studded Brazilian roster.

Less was incredible throughout the season for LOUD. He consistently put up big numbers in the server and was a massive factor in LOUD's undefeated run in playoffs. His clean aim and understanding of timing windows to lurk made him a menace to face against any opponent. Less was the second-highest-rated player in the season.

With reports of Less being more of a shot-caller, he will be a focal point for LOUD's game plans and strategies in Masters Tokyo. The 18-year-old will have to be at peak form for LOUD to reclaim their international status as the best team in the world.

NRG - crashies

Crashies is one of the most underrated players in VCT history (Image via Flickr)

NRG was regarded as one of the best teams in the world heading into the 2023 Valorant esports season. They had a slow start but were able to live up to the hype. They showed incredible mental resilience and were able to bounce back from rough scenarios to earn a second-place finish in VCT Americas.

Austin "crashies" Roberts played an essential role as a secondary shot-caller and clutch player in the regular season and brackets stage. Crashies was the second-highest-rated NRG player and had incredible games on his signature agents, Skye and Sova. The American had a lot of memorable moments and was a beacon of consistency for the highly volatile NRG lineup.

NRG is going into Masters Tokyo as one of the outside favorites to lift the trophy. If this team wants to achieve this goal, crashies' consistency and clutch factor will be necessary for NRG to stand against the best teams in the world.

Evil Geniuses - Ethan

Ethan is one of the most experienced players in VCT (Image via Flickr)

Evil Geniuses were the biggest surprise in VCT Americas 2023. They were seen as a bottom-tier team but were barely able to make it to the bracket stage. Evil Geniuses shocked the world after back-to-back upsets versus NRG and Cloud9 to qualify for Masters Tokyo. Duelist Max "Demon1" Mazanov was an integral reason to Evil Geniuses' underdog story, but he will not be able to participate in the international event due to visa issues.

With Demon1's absence, Ethan "Ethan" Arnold's experience and consistency will have to shine through for Evil Geniuses to have a fighting chance in Japan. Ethan was the second-highest-rated player for Evil Geniuses and had great performances. His shot-calling and LAN experience paid dividends for the roster.

Evil Geniuses have a tall task ahead of them in Masters Tokyo. Ethan's leadership and fragging ability could be one of the ways through which Evil Geniuses can continue their Cinderella run and achieve international success as well.

