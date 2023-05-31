Demon1 Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is one of the biggest games in the online multiplayer genre right now. Since its release, the game has received positive reception and is growing into something special. It has some fun gameplay and allows players to experiment with the team compositions due to its vast roster of characters. Valorant's esports has also grown steadily, attracting a dedicated fanbase and showcasing the game's competitive potential.

In 2022, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) proved its global reach as a premier esports tournament, and players worldwide gave some of the most exciting matches. Ultimately, LOUD from Brazil emerged victorious, capturing the Valorant Champions 2022 title.

VCT 2023 is already off to a great start as LOCK//IN and the franchise leagues are already giving new players rising to popularity. One of these players is Demon1.

Valorant settings utilized by Demon1

Max "Demon1" Mazanov is an American esports player who currently plays for Evil Geniuses Valorant team. He fulfills the role of the primary Duelist by mainly playing as Jett, but he has also stepped into the role of the Controller, Brimstone when needed.

Evil Geniuses struggled to have a footing in the franchised league after VCT LOCK//IN. They kept an open tryout which is how Demon1 made his way to the main roster.

Demon1 is an incredibly talented player. With his crisp aim and flashy Jett plays, he and his team found a proper, consistent form and even made it to Masters Tokyo with multiple upsets. He was easily one of the best players in the VCT Americas League.

Going through Demon1's settings can help many beginners, especially Jett players, to play more efficiently. This article will cover all his in-game settings and equipment in 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.1

eDPI: 160

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: C

Equip Secondary Weapon: Q

Equip Melee Weapon: E

Equip Spike: X

Use/Equip Ability 1: 1

Use/Equip Ability 2: 2

Use/Equip Ability 3: 3

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 4

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rogue

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Going through Demon1's Valorant settings will be a good start, but relying on that alone won't be enough. Players must have a proper aim routine and watch some pro matches to improve their gameplay.

