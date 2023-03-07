Less Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Felipe "Less" Basso is a young Brazilian talent making waves in the competitive Valorant scene. He currently competes for LOUD, which has established itself as one of the dominant teams in the region, and has also been making a name for itself on the international stage.

Less is a versatile player who has proven himself with various agents in Valorant, including Viper and Killjoy. Both characters require a great deal of skill and strategic nous. His repertoire is characterized by high precision, fast reaction time, and the ability to read the game and make quick decisions.

All about Less' Valorant settings

To achieve this skill level, Less has optimized his Valorant settings to maximize his performance. In the following sections, we will closely examine his settings and configurations.

Crosshair settings

Less' crosshair settings are designed to provide him with a clear, unobtrusive sightline that is easy to see on the screen. His crosshair is a simple, thin line with a white color that stands out against most backgrounds.

Less' crosshair settings are as follows:

Primary

Color : White

: White Crosshair Color : #FFFFFF

: #FFFFFF Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 4

: 4 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

These settings help Less aim precisely, as they provide a clear sightline without any distractions. The green color also helps the crosshair to stand out against most backgrounds, making it easier for the pro to track his targets.

Video settings

The video settings in Valorant can significantly impact the game's performance, as they can affect the framerate and the quality of the graphics.

Here are Less' video settings in Valorant:

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

These settings help Less maintain a high framerate while providing him with high-quality textures and details.

Keybinds

Less' keybinds are like most other professional players.

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Map settings are crucial for a player to know about. Here are Less' settings:

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Mouse settings

Mouse settings are crucial for accurate aim and movement in Valorant, as they can affect the sensitivity and precision of the mouse.

Here are Less' mouse settings in Valorant:

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.44

:0.44 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 352

: 352 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : Off

: Off Windows Sensitivity: 6

The relatively high DPI setting allows him to move the mouse quickly across the screen with minimal physical movement, while the low in-game sensitivity allows for more precise movements.

PC configurations

Finally, PC configurations can significantly impact the game's performance as they determine the computer's processing power, graphics capabilities, and memory capacity. Less' PC hardware is optimized to provide him with a powerful and reliable gaming platform.

Here are some of the LOUD player's essentials:

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Headset : HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

These specifications are top-of-the-line and provide Less with the necessary processing power and graphics capabilities to run Valorant at a high level.

Less' settings and configurations are optimized to provide him with high performance and precision, allowing him to compete at the highest level of competitive play. As a young player with a bright future ahead of him, his gameplay and settings are worth studying for those looking to improve their game.

It is also worth noting that Less' success is not solely due to his settings and configurations but also his dedication, hard work, and talent. His ability to read the game, make quick decisions, and willingness to learn and adapt are key factors in his success.

As Valorant continues to grow as an esport, those like Less will certainly continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the game. By studying their gameplay, settings, and configurations, aspiring players can gain insights into the skills and strategies needed to succeed in competitive play.

