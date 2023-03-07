Less Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Felipe "Less" Basso is a young Brazilian talent making waves in the competitive Valorant scene. He currently competes for LOUD, which has established itself as one of the dominant teams in the region, and has also been making a name for itself on the international stage.
Less is a versatile player who has proven himself with various agents in Valorant, including Viper and Killjoy. Both characters require a great deal of skill and strategic nous. His repertoire is characterized by high precision, fast reaction time, and the ability to read the game and make quick decisions.
All about Less' Valorant settings
To achieve this skill level, Less has optimized his Valorant settings to maximize his performance. In the following sections, we will closely examine his settings and configurations.
Crosshair settings
Less' crosshair settings are designed to provide him with a clear, unobtrusive sightline that is easy to see on the screen. His crosshair is a simple, thin line with a white color that stands out against most backgrounds.
Less' crosshair settings are as follows:
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
These settings help Less aim precisely, as they provide a clear sightline without any distractions. The green color also helps the crosshair to stand out against most backgrounds, making it easier for the pro to track his targets.
Video settings
The video settings in Valorant can significantly impact the game's performance, as they can affect the framerate and the quality of the graphics.
Here are Less' video settings in Valorant:
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
These settings help Less maintain a high framerate while providing him with high-quality textures and details.
Keybinds
Less' keybinds are like most other professional players.
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
Map settings are crucial for a player to know about. Here are Less' settings:
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Mouse settings
Mouse settings are crucial for accurate aim and movement in Valorant, as they can affect the sensitivity and precision of the mouse.
Here are Less' mouse settings in Valorant:
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.44
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 352
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
The relatively high DPI setting allows him to move the mouse quickly across the screen with minimal physical movement, while the low in-game sensitivity allows for more precise movements.
PC configurations
Finally, PC configurations can significantly impact the game's performance as they determine the computer's processing power, graphics capabilities, and memory capacity. Less' PC hardware is optimized to provide him with a powerful and reliable gaming platform.
Here are some of the LOUD player's essentials:
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Headset: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB
- Keyboard: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
These specifications are top-of-the-line and provide Less with the necessary processing power and graphics capabilities to run Valorant at a high level.
Less' settings and configurations are optimized to provide him with high performance and precision, allowing him to compete at the highest level of competitive play. As a young player with a bright future ahead of him, his gameplay and settings are worth studying for those looking to improve their game.
It is also worth noting that Less' success is not solely due to his settings and configurations but also his dedication, hard work, and talent. His ability to read the game, make quick decisions, and willingness to learn and adapt are key factors in his success.
As Valorant continues to grow as an esport, those like Less will certainly continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the game. By studying their gameplay, settings, and configurations, aspiring players can gain insights into the skills and strategies needed to succeed in competitive play.