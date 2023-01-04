How to maximize Valorant FPS in 2023

Valorant requires players to maintain a high FPS (frames per second) for the optimum gameplay experience. A higher FPS results in a more fluid and responsive game, while a lower rate can dull the experience with lag. As a result, the community is constantly hunting for new ways to maximize individual FPS.

Increasing the FPS in Valorant - Optimize in-game settings

One way to improve the frame rate in Valorant is to optimize the in-game settings. By default, Valorant has many graphical options set to "high," which can be demanding on a computer's resources. By lowering these settings, it may be possible to free up resources that can be used to run the game at a higher FPS.

To improve FPS in Riot's tactical shooter, there are several settings that an individual can adjust. These include:

Lowering the resolution: A lower resolution means that the computer has to process fewer pixels, which can result in higher FPS.

Turning off shadows: Shadows can be resource-intensive, so turning them off can increase FPS.

Turning off anti-aliasing: Anti-aliasing smooths out jagged edges but can also be resource-intensive. Turning it off can improve FPS.

Turning off post-processing: Post-processing effects like bloom and lens flare can be resource-intensive. Disabling them can improve FPS.

Updating graphics drivers

Updating graphics drivers is also essential for optimizing FPS in Valorant. Outdated drivers can cause performance issues, so keeping them up to date is essential. To update drivers, go to the manufacturer's website for the installed card, find the latest driver, and follow the prompts to install.

Closing unnecessary programs

Closing unnecessary programs in the background can also free up resources and improve FPS in Valorant. To do this, an individual can press "Ctrl + Alt + Delete" to open the Task Manager, click on the "Processes" tab, select any unnecessary programs, and click "End task" to close them.

Increasing virtual memory

Increasing virtual memory can also help improve FPS if the computer lacks physical memory.

Use the "Windows + Pause/Break" keys to open the System window. Click on "Advanced system settings." Under the "Performance" section, click on "Settings." Click on the "Advanced" tab. Under "Virtual memory," click on "Change." Uncheck the "Automatically manage paging file size for all drives" checkbox. Select the drive where the Windows OS is installed. Click on the "Custom size" radio button. Enter a new "Initial size" and "Maximum size" for the virtual memory (it is generally recommended to set the maximum size to at least twice the physical memory). Click "Set" and then "OK."

Using game optimization tools

There are also game optimization tools available that can help improve FPS. These tools can analyze the system and make recommendations for improving performance. Individuals can try using one of these tools to see if it helps boost their FPS.

Upgrading hardware

Upgrading hardware can also be an effective way to improve FPS in the game. If an individual's current hardware is insufficient to run the game at the desired FPS, upgrading to better hardware can be a solution. This could include upgrading the graphics card and processor or adding more RAM.

