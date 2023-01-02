How to check Valorant ranked stats in 2023

Valorant's ranking system is constantly evolving to take into account more and more factors. Each player’s rank reflects their skill level and is based on their win/loss ratio and in-game performance. It can be viewed in the game's Career tab, which also has a Rank page. The latter shows the player's progress over the course of the Act.

While checking the rank that way might be enough for some players, others may want to get more insight into their playstyle. This article is a step-by-step guide to finding this kind of information using one of the most trusted third-party websites.

Checking Valorant ranked stats in 2023 using Tracker Network

Many third-party websites can provide insight into players’ Valorant ranked stats. Tracker Network is one of the most dependable options in this regard. It offers an effective way of keeping track of one's progress in the game and is ideal for amateurs as well as professional players.

The site provides data on a player’s best Agents, maps, weapons, and ranked information. Moreover, it presents an in-depth analysis of their performance and where they stand in comparison to other gamers. The first step to viewing all this data is accessing the site, the steps for which are listed below:

You must first access the tracker.gg page on your preferred web browser.

Choose the Valorant tab from the bar at the very top.

You have two options to move forward: you can either manually search for your account or sign in with your Riot ID. You can click the "Sign in with Riot ID" button and enter your login information in the pop-up window. After that, you will be logged into the TRN (Tracker Network).

Once you are logged in, you will have access to all the data related to your Valorant rank.

What else does Tracker Network offer?

Valorant Tracker @ValorantTracker Match Viewer Update



Brand-new Design and Features, go check it out!



tracker.gg/valorant Match Viewer UpdateBrand-new Design and Features, go check it out! 🚨 Match Viewer Update 🚨Brand-new Design and Features, go check it out!🔗 tracker.gg/valorant https://t.co/BLFv8GXf9t

The website has information on all modes in Valorant, including Deathmatch and Swift Play. Upon successfully signing in, the site takes gamers to their Competitive overview of the current Act. Here, players can see their current rank, win rate, playtime, K/D ratio, and even details like the number of clutches and first bloods they've acquired.

Tracker Network not only offers all this information regarding the current Act but previous ones as well. Moreover, it also boasts an option that allows gamers to view their overall stats from the moment they started playing Valorant.

Detailed information on Agents and maps the player has used can be sorted by win rate, hours played, and more. This can be helpful if an individual is looking for a specific stat. The site also offers information regarding what weapon the user has performed the best with. This can help sort out the Phantom or Vandal debate, at least.

Lastly, tracker.gg also provides insight into the stats of teammates and opponents, making it a brilliant tool for tracking progress in the game. Having such comprehensive and easy-to-access data helps players figure out what they are doing right and where they are going wrong. This leads to improvements in their performance over time.

Poll : 0 votes