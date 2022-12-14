Valorant "Keeps crashing" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Wondering why Valorant keeps crashing mid-game or at launch on your system? Well, a lot of users have been facing this annoying problem lately. The popular hero-based tactical shooter game from Riot Games often receives patch updates that fix issues. However, following a new patch, in-game crash incidents have been more actively reported.

Although the ongoing "Valorant crashing" issue may appear to be just a phase, players have reported facing this hindrance multiple times since its launch back in 2020. It has become more of a generic fault in the game and isn't related to a single patch. Fortunately, there are a few ways to tackle this.

Everything you need to know about Valorant crashing and how to fix it

Jollz @Jollztv WHY IS MY VALORANT CRASHING EVERY 10 MIN WHY IS MY VALORANT CRASHING EVERY 10 MIN

According to popular reports from active players, Valorant has been randomly crashing mid-match, causing annoying situations where one has to restart the game. Some have also struggled to launch the game and have reported facing black screens and an unresponsive Riot Client.

As per Riot's official documentation, this could happen due to outdated software. However, outdated software and a system may not be the only cause.

As mentioned before, Valorant receives regular patches to keep the popular meta updated and to tackle bugs and glitches. These patch updates are built keeping the latest operating system and driver versions in mind. As a result, outdated drivers and software can easily cause a new Valorant patch not to perform as intended.

That said, an outdated driver isn't the only missing piece to the game's crash puzzle. Crashes may happen due to server bugs, faults in the patch, network connection hiccups, and issues related to Riot Client. Whatever the reason, the next section of this article will help you work around the issue and get rid of it.

How to fix the Valorant crashing issue

Chisaki @ChisakiChill Valorant has been crashing more often than usual after the patch. Valorant has been crashing more often than usual after the patch.

Here are the best workarounds users can try to keep the crashing issue at bay:

1) Restart the game and the client

This isn't a permanent fix but rather a temporary solution that will allow you to get back to the ranked match you were in. Also, make sure to restart Valorant as the administrator. You can find the option by right-clicking on the game icon.

2) Update your graphics drivers

This could be a possible cause behind Valorant crashing or sending out errors from your system. If you haven't updated your graphics drivers in a while, make sure to pay the manufacturer's website a visit or download a dedicated application for your GPU (e.g., AMD Radeon or NVIDIA Geforce Experience).

3) Update Windows

Another possible reason behind random in-game crashes could be an outdated operating system. Make sure to complete all mandatory updates available in your system's Windows Update tray. Don't ignore the vital security patches, which could play a role in the normal functioning of Valorant's patch updates.

4) Check network connection

Make sure that your network is stable. Random ping spikes can actively contribute to the issues you are currently facing. You can try restarting your router, clearing the DNS cache, switching to a gaming-friendly DNS (Google DNS), or switching to a direct ethernet connection. If nothing helps, give your ISP a call to discuss internet quality and make the necessary changes.

5) Close background applications

If you have recently downloaded a third-party application to use with the game, try closing it and check if the issue persists. Some applications can malfunction and cause the game to crash. Moreover, applications running in the background can strain your system and can crash the game.

6) Check your PC's temperature chart

Low-end machines may not be able to handle the game and its requirements, causing the processor and GPU to work overtime, which may cause a temperature spike. Overheated machines will not be able to handle the game smoothly, thus causing random crashes. Make sure to take measures and situate your PC in cool environmental conditions.

