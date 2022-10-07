Valorant update "stuck at 0" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Unable to download a recently-deployed patch in Valorant? Players have reported issues while downloading an update for Riot's tactical shooter game time and again. One of the most commonly reported issues during a patch update is the 'update stuck at 0%' error. Some players have also stated having to deal with negligible internet speeds of 0.1 kbp/s while trying to download a patch.

The aforementioned issue doesn't showcase an error code or message, but it sure is an annoying hiccup to deal with. Bad internet connection is the most coherent explanation behind the update not downloading. However, other issues could be related to your system's network drivers, the DNS server you're using, and even your system's firewall settings.

This article will share ways to fix the "update stuck at zero" error in Valorant and more information on why the issue may occur.

Possible reasons behind the "update stuck at zero" error in Valorant

Riot Games releases patch updates for Valorant very frequently. The updates either come with new content or fixes and improvements to the existing in-game meta. Whatever the kind, patches, when deployed, need to be downloaded first to continue playing the game.

If this is the first update you're downloading for Valorant, the reasons behind the error may span beyond just a bad network connection and faulty DNS. Your system's firewall (Window Defender) could be blocking Riot Client from using the network for downloads.

That said, veteran players may be able to fix the error by simply troubleshooting their network connection. If your internet connection isn't the problem, it could be your system's outdated or corrupted network drivers.

How to fix the update stuck at zero" error in Valorant?

Here is all one can try to fix the annoying issue:

1) Restart the Riot Client and your PC

QuarterJade @ TwitchCon @QuarterJade had to restart my pc/stream twice just to play valorant bc riot client is worse than 1-ply toilet paper like pls had to restart my pc/stream twice just to play valorant bc riot client is worse than 1-ply toilet paper like pls

The most basic fix to an error in Valorant is to restart the client and the game. If this doesn't work, try rebooting your PC and then restarting the client. Check if the issue persists.

2) Fix the hiccups in your network connection

As mentioned before, the most common trigger behind the Valorant update facing hiccups is a faulty internet connection. Basic troubleshooting steps include restarting one's router and switching to a direct/ethernet connection. If available, try switching to a different network.

Check if other video games or applications work on your network. If not, it's time to call your internet service provider. Let them fix the internal issues that could cause your network to slow down.

If the aforementioned steps don't work, look at the list of apps running in the background. Network-heavy applications can hog your internet bandwidth. Some applications (third-party antivirus, tracking applications, malware/adware apps) are known to cause conflicts with Riot Client and may be the reason behind the update freezing. End any unimportant processes from the Task Manager.

3) Try switching to a different DNS

Many would suggest switching to the popular Google DNS for the best gaming experience. To do so, head over to the network adapter settings on your PC (View network connections from Windows settings). Right-click on the network in use and choose Properties. Now, double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4). Choose Use the following DNS server addresses option and enter the following values:

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

If you have access to an IPv6-enabled network, return to the previous window and double-click on Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPV6). Choose Use the following DNS server addresses option and enter the following values:

Preferred DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8888

2001:4860:4860::8888 Alternate DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8844

Save and exit. Restart your PC and check if the issue with downloading the update and your overall internet connection persists.

4) Reset network drivers

Kujinn @ast3reform valorant update stuck at 0.1kbps even if my current internet speed is 40mbps? valorant update stuck at 0.1kbps even if my current internet speed is 40mbps?

Doing this is pretty easy. Just open Windows settings and navigate to Network & Internet > Advanced network settings and choose Network reset. Allow the process to complete, and make sure to restart your PC before attempting to install the patch in Valorant again.

5) Set the priority for Riot Client to High

rin @moona_pi Why tf does my valorant update always end up stuck at 0.1kbps USELESS SHIT Why tf does my valorant update always end up stuck at 0.1kbps USELESS SHIT

To try this, open the Task Manager app, and under the Processes tab, locate the Riot Client process and right-click on it. Choose the Go to details option, locate the RiotClientService.exe process, and right-click on the same. Lastly, click on the Set Priority option and choose High. Now, try relaunching the client and installing the Valorant update.

6) Check if your system's firewall is blocking Riot Client from running

putty @puttyface_ i hate valorant update days because without fail, i always get stuck at 90/100 for hours and if i restart it just resets the download i hate valorant update days because without fail, i always get stuck at 90/100 for hours and if i restart it just resets the download

This is not a common cause, but if the aforementioned steps don't work, the firewall settings are worth a check. Open the Firewall & Network Protection settings (search for it from the Windows search bar) and click on the Allow an app through the firewall option. Make sure that Riot Client is an allowed app.

If you are using a third-party antivirus program, make sure to dig around its settings and check whether Riot Client is allowed through its protection.

These are all the workarounds one can try to fix the update stuck at 0% issue in Valorant. If the error persists beyond all attempts, check for official maintenance windows. Riot could be working on the servers to fix an existing problem. If that's the case, try launching the client and downloading the update after the maintenance ends.

