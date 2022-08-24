Valorant error code 57: What is it, and how to possibly fix it?

Riot Games' popular tactical shooter experience, Valorant, is not immune to issues and can often give fans a hard time. However, most of its errors are pretty easy to fix.

The developer also provides customized support to those facing an unfixable error or bug, exposing players to a user-friendly experience.

One of the most common error codes Valorant users may face is code 57, which indicates a problem with Riot Vanguard. It may appear after a recent update or randomly, causing confusion among gamers.

While it's easy to fix, code 57 and other errors in the title are incredibly annoying to face.

Valorant often receives patches from the developers to counter bugs and glitches. Such fixed may also mark the addition of new content to the game, related to a new Act or Episode, and Agent changes.

Valorant's errors most commonly appear after or before a patch is deployed, especially when one tries to launch the game during maintenance periods. However, error code 57 may appear randomly as and when something interferes with Vanguard's initialization process.

Everything to know about error code 57 in Valorant and fixing it

As mentioned in Riot's official error code guide, code 57 indicates a 'PlayerAffinityInitFailure.' When faced in-game, users will see an error message saying that Riot Vanguard has not been initialized.

The message further addresses those playing the title for the first time, saying that first-timers will have to reboot their computers for the initialization to take effect. If the message appears regularly, gamers may want to try updating their system's drivers.

Here are some workarounds that can help fix error code 57

1) Restart game

This is the most basic solution to any Valorant error code, given that the game often faces minor glitches. Readers may also try running the game's executable file as an administrator to see if things change.

2) Reboot system

As the error message suggests, players should reboot their PCs to fix things. Vanguard may not be running in the background due to a glitch or because a program may be preventing it. This Anti-cheat may also not run due to a lack of system RAM.

Unfortunately, Valorant cannot run without Vanguard running in the background. Hence, users will need to eliminate the issue's root cause.

3) Check for any pending driver updates on system

Check for any new updates on the graphics drivers, which gamers can do from the GPU manufacturer's website or by downloading the official driver management app, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, make sure also to complete operating system-related updates. Some critical OS updates can cause graphical drivers to malfunction.

4) Third-party software programs can be the cause

Some third-party programs can cause Vanguard to malfunction and throw the error. In that case, try pinpointing the program that could be causing the issue. Readers can do the required monitoring from their system's Task Manager.

If none of the above workarounds eliminate the problem, they should send a ticket to Riot Support explaining the situation. The officials will most certainly help find the exact cause of the problem.

