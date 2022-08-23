Valorant Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision collection: Release date, Battlepass details, and more 

Valorant players can expect a plethora of cosmetic items to be released with every Battlepass. For Episode 5 Act 2's offering, Riot Games will introduce a total of three new skinlines - Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision.

The official patch 5.04 will arrive on August 23, and will also bring the Battlepass for the upcoming Act. Its contents have been leaked by various data miners within the community. Since the focus of this Act is the upcoming VCT 2022, developers decided not to work on too many cosmetic changes.

Valorant's upcoming update will also feature a Champions 2022 Event Pass with a few additional items that players can unlock by earning XP.

When will the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass skins be released?

New Battlepass skins will only be available for purchase after the update for the new Act goes live. Before it lands, server maintenance will be hosted by Riot Games at a scheduled time.

Players can expect the scheduled maintenance to go on for one to two hours as there is no fixed time. After its over, players will be able to enjoy the update and the Battlepass' offerings from the in-game store.

The timings of the maintenance for each region are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

What else will the Battlepass for Act 2 of Episode 5 bring to the game?

The upcoming Battlepass will bring tons of other cosmetics as well apart from the skin sets. Similar to the previous Act's offerings, players can expect a few free items and Radianite points.

The pass will also include a plethora of sprays, Gun Buddies, and player cards in both free and premium tiers.

Battlepasses in Valorant feature 50 tiers for players to unlock. Cosmetic items and Radianite points are included in these tiers and are available for everyone who purchases the pass.

Players can also use the daily missions section to gain extra Battlepass points. A free weapon skin can be unlocked by reaching the final tier of the pass.

For how long will players will be able to access the Battlepass?

Valorant players can enjoy the Battlepass throughout the Act, and each one usually lasts for about two months. That being said, players can take their time to get the XP (Experience Points) required to redeem the items from the Battlepass.

Once all the tiers are unlocked, users will be able to keep the skins in their inventories for all time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan