6 things that can get your account permanently banned in Valorant

Riot Games is very specific when it comes to in-game rules and their terms of service. As a result, their free-to-play tactical shooter, Valorant, is encapsulated within a host of regulations. This allows the company to maintain a healthy in-game atmosphere.

That said, it is easy for a player to face a ban in Valorant as the rule book is not only strict, but also vast. There are two types of bans: soft and permanent bans. Soft bans may range from a couple of minutes to over a month, but a permanent ban renders an account useless.

Permanent bans can either affect accounts or the user's hardware. In the case of the latter, certain unique specifications of the individual's IP are noted and banned. Thus, creating a new account will not help. Hardware bans can either last for four months or be permanent.

Whatever the reason may be, no player wants to face a permanent ban. It results in the complete loss of an account, including any cosmetics (bought and earned), ranked achievements, and more. Although creating a new account takes a few seconds, losing an account isn't a feasible outcome.

These are the six things that can get one permanently banned from playing Valorant

1) Cheating / Malicious intention

Like every competitive free-to-play game, Valorant has had its share of cheaters. However, Riot's in-house anti-cheat software, Vanguard, is extremely rigorous, and no cheating software goes undetected.

As cheating programs evolve each day, Riot Games too strives to protect its playerbase from those who abuse Valorant's terms of service. Hence, using an aimbot, ESP, wall hack, or more will immediately impose a permanent ban on one's account.

Repeated offenses can impose a hardware ban on the player.

2) Use of unauthorized third-party software

Another reason why a Valorant account can be permanently banned is due to the use of unauthorized third-party softwares. A few examples would be programs like auto-clickers, device mappers, and more. Cheats also fall into the category of third-party software, but not all third-party programs are cheats.

If a third-party program uses the official Valorant API like Valorant Tracker, Blitz, and Spike Stats, it may be safe to use. However, many players have reported facing permanent bans due to third-party software despite used authorized programs.

In case of an anomaly, one can submit a ticket to Riot Support for further help. The title's official support can help lift a ban if there is no valid reason behind it.

3) Repeated AFK / Queue dodging

While it is understandable if a player is away-from-keyboard (AFK) during a match once in a while, repeated instances of the same can impose a serious ban on one's account. A similar effect can be expected if a player decides to dodge queues repeatedly.

A player may receive a soft ban, warnings, a deduction of rank rating, or XP denial, during a rare AFK situation.That said, if a player goes AFK between matches repeatedly, a queue timer will be administered, and players may face a soft ban.

Players may also be restricted from the ranked mode for days. Lastly, if a player keeps abusing the system by not participating in matches or leaving games mid-way, they can even receive a permanent ban.

4) Sabotaging teammates / Verbal and textual abuse

Sabotaging a teammate's game intentionally or being verbally or textually abusive on team or all chat can severely affect a player's reputation in the eyes of Riot Games. The company is strictly against unsportsmanship and will immediately take action against the culprit.

Initial reports will trigger a warning, letting the player know that someone has reported his behavior. However, repeated offenses will cause harsher punishments, ultimately leading to a permanent ban.

5) Boosting accounts

Inspite of strict regulations, account boosting in Valorant continues to prevail, with many unauthorized businesses thriving over the same.

For the unaware, account boosting is when a higher-skilled player logs into a lower-skilled player's account and plays ranked games for them to increase their rank, usually in exchange of money.

Not only does boosting hurt the community and Valorant's environment, but it also violates Riot's Terms of Service. If detected, account boosting practices can impose a permanent ban on accounts.

6) Abusing bugs

Valorant is an online multiplayer game, and hence, isn't immune to bugs and glitches. However, some bugs, when abused, give players an unfair advantage. It is somewhat equivalent to cheating.

While abusing bugs once in a while may not result in harsh bans, repeated offenses can definitely trigger a permanent ban on one's account.

Riot's Vanguard isn't a perfect program and often imposes false bans on players in Valorant. However, Riot Support is always ready to help those in need.

If a player suspects a false ban on their account, regardless of its nature, they should contact Riot Support with proofs and a detailed explanation of what might have happened.

