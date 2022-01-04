Valorant developers troll cheaters online as Vanguard issues another ban wave

Valorant remains one of the most actively played FPS titles in the world as 2022 commences. Since its inception, Valorant's developers have been keen on maintaining an environment devoid of cheaters.

A recent Twitter post by a voluntary anti-cheaters group revealed excerpts from a conversation on a discord channel belonging to a cheat developer. This article highlights the reaction of the cheaters who have been affected by Riot Games' most recent wave of bans.

How are Riot Games tackling the cheater community in Valorant?

Since the release of Valorant, Riot Games' in-house software, Riot Vanguard, has done an incredible job of maintaining the competitive integrity of the game. Unlike Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) which safeguards CS: GO, Valorant's Riot Vanguard are highly successful in their approach.

Earlier today, Riot Vanguard successfully shut down a community of Valorant cheaters. Based on the screenshots posted on Twitter, Riot's dev team successfully tracked down various players using the same cheat on Valorant. On Twitter, @AntiCheatPD revealed conversations that took place on a Discord server run by a cheat developer.

As observed, several members of the discord community were distraught over losing access to Valorant. One member addressed a situation where two different accounts of his were banned by the Vanguard. The player confesses to the use of cheats on one account, but assures that they were not used on the other account.

While the nature of the account bans are unknown, a few members of the discord community have suggested that Riot might be delivering the judgment manually. The cheat-developer then assures that his craft can successfully bypass the Riot Vanguard. This suggests the presence of a "rat" in the channel, someone who may have disclosed the details of the proceedings of the community to Riot.

One member even jokingly issued a death threat to the Riot Vanguard team, stating that he was willing to exterminate Mohamed "GamerDoc" Al-Sharifi for a grand sum of 10K. Al-Sharifi took to Twitter to express a comical response. The former Iraqi gamer spent two years hawking for cheaters on Overwatch and Valorant. He is currently employed at the Riot Games and has been a pivotal part of the success of Riot Vanguard.

What is Riot Vanguard?

Riot Vanguard is an anti-cheat software designed by Riot Games with the aim of creating a safe and virtuous environment for the game's global playerbase. Riot Games have been adamant on maintaining their competitive integrity to the highest standards.

Sorry, no second chance for cheaters.

This has resulted in Riot implementing several harsh decisions through the Riot Vanguard. Unlike the anti-cheats that exist for various FPS titles, Vanguard remains active in the background of the PC, and does an incredible job in singling out applications that seem suspicious.

As we head into 2022, Riot expects to improve the efficiency of the Vanguard and eliminate every single threat to the integrity of one of world's most popular FPS titles.

