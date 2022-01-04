5 Valorant aim training routines that will make ranked climb easier in 2022

Valorant progresses into 2022 as one of the most popular FPS titles in the world. Thousands of new players enter Valorant's active player community every month and expect to make the most out of the game.

One of the most complicated aspects of Valorant is the shooting mechanism. The ability to aim is pivotal to avail the best results in the game. However, this requires the use of dedicated training routines that Valorant's playerbase is otherwise unfamiliar with.

Listed below are some of the methods that may prove beneficial to players on their Valorant journey.

5 Valorant aim training routines for perfect aim

Aim training on Valorant is essentially an amalgamation of various individual aspects such as mechanical aim and crosshair placement.

While mechanical aim relies on the player's ability to track and shoot their opponents, crosshair placement recognizes one's prowess at adjusting their crosshair on the enemy agent with respect to the map's structure.

5) Aim Training Software

There are several aim training software available for various FPS titles, with Aim Lab and KovaaK's standing out as the favorites among professionals as well as casual gaming communities.

Aim Lab is a free aim-training software that one can avail from Steam. Players can test out their aim and spend time on the various game modes that can help them attain their desired level of mechanical skill.

Aim Lab has various gun mechanics associated with popular shooter games like CS: GO, Valorant, Apex Legengs, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch and many more.

KovaaK's is a paid aim-training software available on Steam. It is more advanced than Aim Lab as it offers thousands of training playlists, both online and offline, relating to the various in-game scenarios pertaining to Valorant.

Players can explore various playlists made by professionals and can even share them among Valorant's active playerbase.

4) Miyagi Method

The Miyagi Method is an aim training routine popularized by YouTuber and Valorant enthusiast - Red. This technique primarily focuses on developing the tracking ability of Valorant players.

The Miyagi method encourages players to enter a Deathmatch with a Guardian and Sheriff equipped. Players then need to aim their crosshair at the enemy agent's head without shooting, while moving the crosshair in relation to the enemy's movement.

After players acquire a satisfactory level of tracking, they can proceed to shoot the enemy.

The Miyagi Method trains the players to be disciplined in their approach, while also prompting them to land the most accurate shots. This method is an ideal way to learn the basics of FPS gaming, while staying in touch with Valorant's game mechanics.

The Miyagi method can prove most effective for beginners who are looking to make an entry into Valorant's ranked lobbies in 2022.

3) Metronome Method

The Metronome Method requires aim training software like Aim Lab or KovaaK's. Aim Lab's Gridshot and KovaaK's Tile Frenzy playlist are ideal for the routine. Out of the two, Aim Lab is a free aim-training software accessible to players through Steam.

To start, one needs to set up a metronome, either through a browser, or an external software. The recommended tempo to start off with is 120 bpm. Players are expected to match their shots with the pace of the beat.

Once comfortable with the setting, players will have the option to slowly increase the tempo in order to invoke quicker reactions.

The Metronome method assures players a faster reaction time in due course. While the method may not be entirely applicable to the in-game scenarios Valorant has to offer, it is a great warm-up routine that one can engage in before entering their typical training session

2) Deathmatch

Deathmatch is one of several standard gaming modes that Valorant has to offer. 14 players are matched against each other in a high-pace free-for-all combat on one of Valorant's 7 maps. This is a great outlet for players to test out various styles of play.

Jumping into a Deathmatch before entering Valorant's competitive matchmaking is a popular choice among players. One of the common sights in Deathmatch lobbies is players running around shooting every enemy in their path and aiming for the top score on the leaderboard.

However, in order to make the most out of Deathmatch, players need to work on the various aspects of gameplay that they lack in their daily performance.

Deathmatch is a versatile space for practice. Players can focus on their crosshair placement with relation to the map, while learning to hold various angles.

Mechanical aspects of play like strafe-shooting, spray control and reaction to sound can also be developed in Deathmatch.

1) PREMS method

The PREMS method was introduced to the Valorant community by the popular YouTuber - Sero. PREMS stands for Practice Bots, Recoil Control, Easy Bots, Medium Bots, Strafe and Movement.

In the first phase of the method, players are urged to engage with the practice bots at the Range. Players are expected to aim for the head and show minimal movement during their efforts.

Recoil training is necessary to get used to Valorant's spray patterns, and requires players to dedicate a few minutes every day to this aspect.

Training with easy and medium bots can facilitate the development of good muscle memory and shooting accuracy. Players have the option to work on their reaction time, flicks, tracking and several other aspects.

To enhance their movement, players can move around the range and attempt to land a shot on the target from various angles while counter strafing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul