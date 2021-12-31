Valorant community urges to remove radar from Deathmatch stating it promotes camping

Valorant's popularity is increasing every day, thanks to Riot's work in making the game more entertaining for its players. Constant changes, along with new events and cosmetics, keeps the game engaging.

Valorant's unique concept of agent's abilities and gunpower attracts many new players into the game. With different game modes in the game, players have several ways of enjoying this tactical shooter. Deathmatch mode is one of those that gamers play to warm up before a match and sharpen their aim.

However, the Valorant community recently urged developers to remove the radar feature from Deathmatch mode. According to some, it promotes camping, and often it can be frustrating for players who want to make themselves a better aimer by playing this mode.

Valorant community is in conflict regarding the proposed change in Deathmatch mode

Deathmatch is meant for practicing with different guns to become accustomed to its gameplay which will eventually help to perform better in game. A total of 20 players spawn on a map, and the first player to reach 40 kills first is declared the winner.

However, players often complain about opponents camping while playing Deathmatch. Though it is a tactical part of the game, some players find it quite frustrating. A section of Valorant community has pointed out towards the radar feature in Deathmatch, calling it "promoting camping."

According to players, the radar feature helps a player to hold a single corner and play on the sound queue. They urge developers to remove this feature from Deathmatch so that players are forced to focus on their aim rather than playing it tactically by holding a single area.

While some players have supported the matter, others have also disagreed with it. According to them, players who hold an area in Deathmatch help other players to memorize the need of clearing every corner in the game.

Riot has always tried to fulfill the requests of players to improve the gameplay experience. However, it will be interesting to see if they alter any gameplay feature of Deathmatch after this or not.

