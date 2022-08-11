"It's just a patch 5.03 problem": Valorant Community reacts to competitive queue disable due to game-breaking flash bug

Since the release of patch 5.03, Valorant players have been encountering a game-breaking flash bug. The patch itself has only been out for a few hours, and professional player Zellsis has already encountered the bug live on stream.

Jordan Montemurro @Zellsis GAME BREAKING NO FLASH BUG GAME BREAKING NO FLASH BUG https://t.co/bPZWU9qGgu

Riot Games has officially disabled the competitive queue in-game to fix this issue, as it can clearly ruin the experience for a lot of people playing the shooter title right now.

This exploit can be activated by turning HUD off from Valorant's in-game settings. Once a player has disabled the option, they will no longer be flashed.

Fans surprised with flash bug after the 5.03 patch in Valorant

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're disabling the Competitive queue while we work to fix an exploit that bypasses the flash effect from Agent abilities. We'll update as soon as we're back. We're disabling the Competitive queue while we work to fix an exploit that bypasses the flash effect from Agent abilities. We'll update as soon as we're back.

The community has had varied reactions to the flash bug. After Valorant's official announcement, Sentinels gave them a sarcastic response saying that Zellsis broke their game, as the professional player was the first one to spot the exploit on the live stream.

Players have also been found complaining about the new patch in general. Some of them are facing a lot of frame skip issues in addition to the flash bug.

lesjuh @lesjuh_val @Zellsis so they bring back the bug with no flash, packet loss is going insane and frame skips 10/10 update @Zellsis so they bring back the bug with no flash, packet loss is going insane and frame skips 10/10 update

A few players of the shooter title revealed that they found the bug as soon as they started the game after the installation of patch 5.03, making the bug much older than initially aniticipated.

Players are surprised that the bug took so long to be discovered. This means that because it was present in the game since the patch went live, it was likely a part of the server for hours. Cheaters must have taken advantage of the flash bug during competitive match making at some point.

On the other hand, there are members who also believe that Riot developers are trying their best to fix the bug as soon as they can. Since the exploit only surfaced on their feeds recently, there isn't much they could do before this anyway.

hmm @somedudehmm @killerCamii @Drackened @PlayVALORANT this exploit appeared today with the new update. they're quick to fix this @killerCamii @Drackened @PlayVALORANT this exploit appeared today with the new update. they're quick to fix this

Most players were quick to blame the developers for the bug. The patch has been out for a few hours, and it should have been addressed much sooner.

Doden.Shnig @BigDaddyShnig @PlayVALORANT Another patch with more bugs...i really don't know how's the game this popular @PlayVALORANT Another patch with more bugs...i really don't know how's the game this popular

One tweet was confident that the bug was mentioned in the patch notes. Inasmuch, it is confusing as to why the developers did not fix the exploit if they were aware of it already.

TDCDan @TDCDan1 @DanSecondspace @BigDaddyShnig @PlayVALORANT Yeah, but when it's literally linked to one of the patch notes, you'd think it would be tested before release. @DanSecondspace @BigDaddyShnig @PlayVALORANT Yeah, but when it's literally linked to one of the patch notes, you'd think it would be tested before release.

Some comments also came to the rescue for the development team. They explained that no matter how many tests are conducted, there will always be technical issues in video games.

glue stick @gluesticklids @TDCDan1 @DanSecondspace @BigDaddyShnig @PlayVALORANT No matter how good the testing team is, people will always find new bugs (no matter how small or big they are) and adding new things/taking away things from the game will always result in some sort of bug @TDCDan1 @DanSecondspace @BigDaddyShnig @PlayVALORANT No matter how good the testing team is, people will always find new bugs (no matter how small or big they are) and adding new things/taking away things from the game will always result in some sort of bug

With the popularity of the new flash bug, players are adding to the list of glitches and issues they have faced with the update.

A smal portion of the Valorant community is genuinely upset about losing matches. They are of the opinion that they should get their MMR back.

jull @JULLGRINDS @PlayVALORANT So that’s why I randomly dropped 2 ranks in the last 2 days. I’ve never lost games like this since I’ve been playing. Everyone was killing me after flashing… I feel like everyone should get their rr back from the last 2 days. @PlayVALORANT So that’s why I randomly dropped 2 ranks in the last 2 days. I’ve never lost games like this since I’ve been playing. Everyone was killing me after flashing… I feel like everyone should get their rr back from the last 2 days.

The release of patch 5.03 has been a rollercoaster ride for both Valorant players and the developers. It could take some time for Riot Games to enable the competitive queue again, as it will only happen once they fix the exploit.

