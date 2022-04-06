What is VAN 1067 error in Valorant and how to fix it?

Valorant, Riot Games' FPS multiplayer game, has had its fair share of bugs ever since the release.

Bugs and errors are common in multiplayer games, most of which are caused due to server connection issues. That's when the VAN and VAL errors appear on the screen while launching the game. However, these errors have some probable solutions that can fix the problem and improve the in-game experience of the players.

Many players have reported errors popping up soon after they updated their PC to Windows 11. The VAN 1067 error code is one of the most common issues faced by Windows 11 users. This error doesn't allow players to launch or log into the game. VAN 1067 can become a problem for many Valorant players who want to upgrade their system to Windows 11. However, there is a solution to fix the error and run the Riot tactical shooter in Windows 11.

Guide to fix the VAN 1067 error code in Valorant

The VAN 1067 error code will appear soon after the player upgrades to Windows 11, informing the user to "relaunch the client to reconnect." This is usually caused due to the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 being switched off. The key to fixing the issue is to enable TPM 2.0 in their system. Valorant players can easily achieve this by rebooting their computer system and then entering the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) menu. After that, they will have to alter the startup settings to fix it.

How to solve the VAN 1067 error?

Players need to complete the following steps to alter the settings, and fix the VAN 1067 Error Code in Valorant:

Reboot your computer system. Enter BIOS menu by pressing the BIOS hotkeys. depending on your systems' specifications. Generally, F10 or F12 or Delete keys are the set as the BIOS hotkeys for the systems. But, it is advisable to search on Google with your motherboard’s model to ensure the correct hotkeys. As the BIOS opens, activate Secure Boot by going to the Advanced Options, then Boot Options, and select Secure Boot. After that, select the Window UEFI Mode Option, or any other UEFI option available in the system. Boot your PC as usual. Once you’re in Windows, press the Windows Key. Press R key, and type Services.msc in the text box. Search for the service named ‘vgc’, then select Start from the right-click menu.

This will fix the the VAN 1067 error code, allowing players to launch and play Valorant in Windows 11. They can play and enjoy the game without the error popping up on their screen again.

If the VAN 1067 error code is still not fixed, despite following the mentioned steps, players will unfortunately have to switch back to their old Windows 10, to play the game.

If the issue is from the developers' end, it is better to report it and wait till the issue is fixed. Players can visit Riot Games’s Valorant support page to file a complaint regarding the issue.

