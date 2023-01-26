Valorant "Not working on Windows 11" error: How to fix, causes, and more 

Windows 11 users could be facing an error that prevents Valorant from launching. This is because the tactical shooter requires its launch client and anti-cheat system to function alongside. Furthermore, the developers mandate specific system requirements for the game to run seamlessly on a machine.

Riot Games launched Valorant in 2020 after a successful beta testing phase. At the time of writing, the competitive shooter is only available to play on a system running Windows 10 or 11. The game is expected to receive a smartphone port soon, although the developers haven't yet shared a date.

If Valorant refuses to work on your Windows 11 PC, you must pinpoint the exact cause and mitigate the error. Specific workarounds can also help fix the issue.

Possible reasons why Valorant isn't working on your Windows 11 PC

Windows 11 is the latest software version from Microsoft. Upon its launch in 2021, PC users had to ensure that their system followed specific requirements, including TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, before they could download the new distro.

Valorant on Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot, the official security standards recommended by Microsoft to verify bootloaders. If these BIOS settings are disabled on your system, the game will refuse to launch. Riot Vanguard blocks the executable to force the error.

Other reasons behind the "Valorant not working on Windows 11" issue could be outdated graphics drivers, problems with system compatibility, corrupted game files, third-party anti-virus programs, a server breakdown or bug, and more.

Possible fixes for the Valorant "not working on Windows 11" issue

1) Check if Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 is enabled

You can check for TPM 2.0's situation in your system's UEFI (BIOS) settings. To get to the advanced UEFI settings, open Windows Settings, select Update & security > Recovery, and hit Restart now under Advanced startup. Click on Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware settings and select Restart.

You will now be able to access the BIOS settings for your system. Here, you'll be able to enable or disable TPM 2.0.

To check for Secure Boot, open the Start menu, look for System Information and open it. Now, select System Summary on the left pane. Check if BIOS mode is set to UEFI and Secure Boot State is set to On. If not, you'll have to go to the BIOS settings on your system to fix it.

2) Update graphics drivers and OS

Not updating your system for a long time may result in outdated graphics drivers, leading to Valorant refusing to launch on your Windows 11 PC. Check the card manufacturer's website to download a pending update. You can also use the Device Manager app to trigger the update for your system's graphics card.

If you don't want to update the driver manually, you can install the official third-party app available from the manufacturer (Nvidia, AMD) to set automatic driver updates for your graphics card.

Make sure to keep the operating system updated to avoid any compatibility issues. Riot Games, for example, has stopped supporting older Windows 10 versions.

3) Use the compatibility mode and run the game as an administrator

Right-click on Valorant's executable file and click Show more options > Properties. When the Properties window opens, select the Compatibility tab. Now, check the box beside the Run this program in compatibility mode for option and select an older Windows version.

Under Settings, check the box beside Run this program as an administrator. Click on Apply > OK. Check if the issue persists after this workaround.

4) Repair game files

To repair Valorant, open the Riot Client and click on the profile icon on the top-right side. Select Settings and then Valorant. Now, click on the Repair button to initiate repair. Once the process completes, restart the game.

5) The game's servers could be out of service

Being a large-scale multiplayer game, Valorant depends on several network servers, prone to bugs or bottlenecks due to the amount of traffic. You will not be able to play the tactical shooter during a server outage.

Riot Games also conducts scheduled pre-patch maintenance, during which the game remains unavailable. In case of a bug, the developers may address it by disabling in-game elements or taking down servers entirely.

If your search for fixes leads to a server outage or maintenance, wait for the developers to address the situation before trying to launch the game.

Although a nuisance, a clean re-installation may help fix the issue. However, try these steps only if none of the above fits your situation.

To clean and re-install the game, uninstall the Riot Client and the Riot Vanguard from the list of programs. Next, restart your system to flush residual files, and only then, download the game from the official website.

