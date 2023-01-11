Valorant Episode 6 new system requirements revealed

The Valorant Episode 6 has dropped and added brand new content that comes in with every patch. But this update also tweaked the system requirements for PC users. Riot's flagship tactical shooter isn't demanding in terms of PC specifications.

With a decent internet connection, players can explore the game on a low-end system without hassle. Nonetheless, the new patch is an excellent reason to upgrade the operating system because the title won't be compatible with Windows 7 anymore.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Valorant after the Episode 6 patch

Valorant does not require a hardware upgrade. However, software requirements have changed as Riot Games discontinued the game functionality on Windows 7. This is being done to prevent cheaters from figuring out exploits.

The Riot Vanguard software is an anti-cheat program implemented by the developers to stop cheaters from using third-party apps while engaging with the title. Older versions of Windows don't support this software, making the game vulnerable to cheats. Hence, the developers chose to discontinue running the game on an older platform.

Minimum System Requirements:

Windows 10 64-bit

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 / AMD Athlon 200 GE

4 GB RAM

1 GB VRAM

Intel HD 4000/ Raedon R5 200

Recommended System Requirements:

Windows 10 64-bit

Intel i3 4150 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

4 GB RAM

1 GB VRAM

GeForce GT 730 / Radeon R7 240

According to the developers, the game will run on Windows 11. But to operate the system properly, players must enable UEFI and TPM 2.0. Without these two features enabled, Riot Vanguard won't work properly, and Valorant won't run either.

In November last year, the developers talked about ending support for older Windows 10 editions that didn't fully support the Riot Vanguard software. Surprisingly, they took so long to end support for Windows 7 devices.

It's unclear how the community will react to this change, given that the Valorant Episode 6 update has recently gone live. However, this gives players with older systems a reason to upgrade their operating systems.

Episode 6 has a lot of exciting content in store for the community. A brand new map, Lotus, has replaced older locations. There is also the Araxys skinline, a new Battle Pass, and refreshed ranks. There is tons in store for players in the coming days.

